Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,480 in the last 365 days.

Monopar to Present at the Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

/EIN News/ -- WILMETTE, Ill., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit next week.

Presentation Details:

Date: April 3, 2023
Time: 1:00 – 1:30 pm
Location: Jefferies Conference Center, NYC, New York

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations
Kim R. Tsuchimoto
Chief Financial Officer
kimtsu@monopartx.com

Follow Monopar on social media for updates: 
Twitter: @MonoparTx  LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics


Primary Logo

You just read:

Monopar to Present at the Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more