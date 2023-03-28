GXO Announces Global Expansion of GXO Direct, the Industry’s Leading Shared Warehousing Solution

GXO launches GXO Direct in the UK, the most compelling offering in the market

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today the global expansion of GXO Direct, its shared warehousing solution that offers immediate access to high-quality space, technology and services at lower cost. With the combined capabilities, capacity and expertise of GXO and Clipper, which it acquired in 2022, GXO has created the most compelling shared space offering available in the UK.



“Now more than ever, businesses are looking for cost savings, flexibility, and an experienced partner that will accelerate their growth, while delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Bill Fraine, Chief Commercial Officer, GXO. “Whether a start-up or a blue chip, companies want capacity, technology and expertise to fuel growth while minimizing operating costs. Every day, we meet that need with GXO Direct. It’s shared warehousing made easy.”

GXO Direct in the UK

GXO Direct is a compelling shared warehouse solution available in the UK, with leading edge technology and unmatched capabilities, including omnichannel fulfillment and returns management, all at low cost. GXO Direct also helps companies expand sales into new channels, including ecommerce, and sharing resources helps achieve economies of scale, reduce costs, minimize environmental impact and deliver a better customer experience.

“By combining the shared space warehousing of GXO and Clipper, we have formed one of the largest flexible warehouse solutions in the UK. Our extensive on-demand warehousing provides the flexible space and premium services that customers are looking for in today’s market to rapidly launch new products or simply support their growth,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, GXO.

In the UK & Ireland, Clare Davies, formerly Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Clipper, will lead the new GXO Direct division. GXO Direct in the UK currently includes 30 sites covering the entire UK and serves companies of all sizes across nearly every sector, including Liberty’s of London, Sosandar, Fujitsu and many others.

“GXO Direct reflects the best of GXO and Clipper, pairing the expertise and global reach that allows brands to grow with an agile approach tailored to companies of any size, from the acorns to the oaks,” said Clare Davies. “By removing cost and complexity, we make everything simpler, serving as a one-stop shop providing all the space, value added services and leading-edge technology that companies need to grow while exceeding their customers’ expectations.”

GXO Direct UK benefits and capabilities include:

Flexible space : On-demand services scale up or down – ideal for seasonal spikes – with transparent, pay-as-you-grow pricing and nationwide coverage

On-demand services scale up or down – ideal for seasonal spikes – with transparent, pay-as-you-grow pricing and nationwide coverage Fast onboarding : Bespoke solutions, with easy onboarding by dedicated experts to go live in a matter of weeks

: Bespoke solutions, with easy onboarding by dedicated experts to go live in a matter of weeks Cost-effective : Shared access to technology and workforce management lowers costs

: Shared access to technology and workforce management lowers costs Re pairs/Re furbishment : Repair services to optimize returns for resale and ESG expertise to enhance sustainability

Repair services to optimize returns for resale and ESG expertise to enhance sustainability Returns Management: An agile, cost-effective solution that helps maximize the value of returned items and increase operational efficiency





In the UK, GXO Direct gives customers access to GXO’s retail services, including:

Clicklink: A next day delivery service option for B2B retailers offering consumer click and collect services

A next day delivery service option for B2B retailers offering consumer click and collect services Technical Services: Access to the UK’s leading specialist in reverse logistics for electronics retailers and manufacturers

Since its introduction in the US in 2018, GXO Direct has grown exponentially, adding millions of square feet each year. The power of GXO Direct in North America lies in its strategic network across major markets across the US and Canada that enable one day delivery for brands anywhere nationwide.

