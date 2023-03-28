Worldwide Construction Films: The APAC Region Will Lead the Construction Films Market Through 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.3%

Construction Films Market by Type

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market share in terms of revenue 2020, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market share in terms of revenue 2020, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global construction films market. Moreover, this region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to mass scale infrastructure and massive urbanization in the developing countries of the region.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE and LLDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene (PP)/BOPP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide/BOPA, PVB, PVC, and Others), Application (Gas & Moisture Barrier, Vapor Barrier, Curing Blanket, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The construction industry is growing rapidly in both financially stable and economically developing countries around the world. This is propelling the construction film market forward, as the demand for protection and storage of various building materials from builders and constructors grows. In addition, there is a growing demand for protective films and water barriers.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the construction films market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The findings of the report states that the global market for construction films generated $8.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $14.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including BERRY GLOBAL INC., EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS, MONDI, RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC., RKW SE, SAINT GOBAIN. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The residential segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global construction films market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2030, owing to the rise in number of residential construction projects across the globe as a result of the growing population.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the construction films market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The gas & moisture barrier segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing tomore than one-fourth of the global construction films market, and is anticipated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

