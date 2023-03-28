Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Allianz, AXA, GEICO

Stay up-to-date with Electric Vehicle Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Electric Vehicle Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Electric Vehicle Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Electric Vehicle Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bajaj Allianz (India), ACKO (India), Digit Insurance (India), HDFC (India), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Direct Line Insurance Group plc (United Kingdom), The Progressive Corporation (United States), GEICO (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Electric Car Insurance, Electric Bike Insurance) by Type (Third-party Insurance, Own Damage Cover, Comprehensive Insurance, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Electric vehicle insurance offers financial protection to vehicles against liabilities like accidental damage, fire, natural calamities, riots, theft of the insured vehicle, and third-party injuries or damages to their property. It helps to avoid law-mandated penalties, and avoid expensive repairing bills. Choosing the right insurance policy for electric vehicles can help to avoid out-of-pocket expenses.
Market Trends:
• Lack of Policy for the Protection of Electric Vehicles
• Need for Electric Vehicles Insurance owing to Safety Measures
Market Drivers:
• Rising Road Accidents Incidences due to High Traffic
• High Offerings From Insurance Companies
Market Opportunities:
• The Demand for Electric Vehicles is Gathering Pace can create Opportunities for the Market Growth
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Electric Vehicle Insurance Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Electric Vehicle Insurance
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Bajaj Allianz (India), ACKO (India), Digit Insurance (India), HDFC (India), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Direct Line Insurance Group plc (United Kingdom), The Progressive Corporation (United States), GEICO (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Study Table of Content
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Third-party Insurance, Own Damage Cover, Comprehensive Insurance, Others] in 2023
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by Application/End Users [Electric Car Insurance, Electric Bike Insurance]
Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Electric Vehicle Insurance Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Electric Vehicle Insurance (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
