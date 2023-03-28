Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

Laboratory Informatics Market Research Report 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of product, delivery mode, component, end use and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Laboratory Informatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global laboratory informatics market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Laboratory informatics refers to the application of information technology to manage and automate laboratory operations, data management, and analysis. It involves the use of various software applications, including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), scientific data management systems (SDMS), and laboratory execution systems (LES). These applications help to streamline laboratory workflows, reduce manual data entry errors, and enable more efficient data management and sharing. Laboratory informatics plays a critical role in modern scientific research, as it enables scientists to manage and analyze large volumes of data more effectively, and to collaborate more easily with colleagues around the world.

Laboratory Informatics Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The rising demand for efficient laboratory operations represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of laboratory informatics in managing and analyzing large volumes of data related to testing and research, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of automation and robotics in laboratory operations, the rise of cloud-based informatics solutions, and the increasing use of big data analytics in scientific research are further contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing need to comply with regulatory requirements and for accurate and reliable data management and analysis. In addition to this, the increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs) and the rising demand for personalized medicine are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Laboratory Informatics Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global laboratory informatics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Dassault Systèmes

• LabLynx Inc.

• LabVantage Solutions Inc

• LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Waters Corporation

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

• Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

• Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

• Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

• Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

• On-premises

• Web-hosted

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by End Use:

• Life Science Companies

• CROs

• Chemical Industry

• Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

• Environmental Testing Laboratories

• Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

