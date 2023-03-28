Wolfe LLC Adds to Executive Leadership Team Amidst Rapid Growth

Wolfe LLC, the parent company of GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, PerfectGift.com and Give InKind announced today the expansion of their executive leadership team with the hiring of Matthew Crummy as Chief Data Officer, Alfred Novas as Chief Financial Officer and Chad Haring as Senior Vice President Merchant Solutions.

"We have been rapidly expanding. We are now over 160 employees and contractors and our revenues have grown by triple digits per year for each of the past four years. At this pace and size, it is no longer possible to remain a small business. We have added very qualified senior leadership from major Fortune 500 companies to help us take Wolfe to the next level, and to reduce the company's reliance on me. We are fortifying with the intent to expand even further and faster than the past four years. It's an exciting time for Wolfe and our team", says Jason Wolfe, CEO of Wolfe LLC.

With more than 20 years of experience in financial operations, Al joins the Wolfe team from Golden Krust where he was the President and CEO. In his past, he has held previous roles with Pizza Hut, Burger King and Deloitte.

"The unique positioning and culture of Wolfe, LLC created through Jason's vision and leadership, and a very smart and dedicated team, is on a mission to disrupt and revolutionize the individual gifting and corporate rewards space. The explosive growth we are experiencing and have in front of us is beyond compelling. I am very excited to join the Wolfe team, the Pittsburgh community and to be part of this special enterprise." commented Alfred Novas, Chief Financial Officer.

Chad brings extensive senior leadership experience in Product Development, Merchandise Management and Inventory Planning. Chad helped to grow and propel companies like Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Meijer and Justice.

"I am very excited to join Wolfe LLC where I can be part of a team that embodies strong values while pursuing a vision to transform the gifting industry. Wolfe has a proven track record of disrupting the status quo and is well positioned for exceptional growth over the next several years. I am grateful for the opportunity to play a role in Wolfe's continued success," commented Chad Haring, SVP Merchant Solutions.

Matt joins Wolfe from GNC where he was the Chief Strategy Officer. He has held previous roles with Dick's Sporting Goods, Bechtel and Booz Allen Hamilton.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Wolfe to lead data strategy and analytics," commented Matt Crummy, Chief Data Officer. "I'm honored by the opportunity to help Jason and the team build on Wolfe's incredible success and growth trajectory as we continue to transform the gifting industry with innovative solutions."

About Wolfe, LLC

Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and Give InKind. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena.

