Boatsetter Reports 80% Growth in Instant Book Reservations, as New Work-and-Play Travel Trends Heat Up Nationwide

The go-to app for boat rentals expands its flexible booking options to accommodate ‘bleisure,' ‘workcation' and ‘staycation' trends; multiple markets see an increase in demand for boats.

Travel bookings with Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals nationwide, have increased almost 80% year-over-year with renters using the platform's on-demand "Instant Book" feature, allowing renters the flexibility to get out on the water within 48 hours or less of making the original booking. The growth in reservations follows an early indication of record breaking consumer demand in major hubs such as Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Diego. The company has grown the fleet of boats in each of these locations by more than 100% in the past 12 months, providing renters with an even greater array of on-the-water experiences to choose from.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005416/en/

The company attributes its unprecedented growth in these areas to its success in innovating the platform to meet growing consumer demand driven by popular work-and-play trends, including "bleisure" (business and leisure) trips, "workcations" (trips employees take during working hours with some time leftover to explore new locales), and "staycations" (vacations spent at home involving day trips to local attractions).

"As working consumers continue to take advantage of flexible remote work and hybrid work models, it's easier than ever to extend a weekend trip with a partial day, full day or multi-day boat trip," said Boatsetter CEO Michael Farb. "Boatsetter makes it easy for travelers to spend a day working from a boat, enjoy a sunset cruise after work, or even reserve an early morning fishing experience before logging on to the work day."

Boatsetter has evolved its mobile-app and website experience to offer almost unlimited flexibility and customization options. Prospective renters can find varying trip durations, from half or full-day rentals to 2, 3, and 6-hour excursions, and even multi-day reservations. Multi-day bookings, an ideal option for renters who want to get out on the water for consecutive days in a row, have skyrocketed, with a 70% increase compared to data from this time last year. In addition, Boatsetter observed increased interest in day boat rental styles; the most popular vessels being pontoons, followed by center consoles, and bowriders.

"Our goal is to create a platform that makes getting on the water an accessible option for as many people as possible," added Farb. "The Boatsetter team is consistently tracking consumer trends and the needs of our renters to innovate and expand our marketplace options."

With over 1,500 captains to choose from, Boatsetter also offers the largest network of USCG-certified captains, allowing renters to enjoy a stress-free boating environment without any previous experience. To learn more about Boatsetter or book a rental, please visit www.boatsetter.com.

About Boatsetter:

With more than 50,000 boat listings available in over 700 locations worldwide, Boatsetter is the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals. Boatsetter makes it easy to discover and enjoy a wide array of on-water experiences by connecting qualified renters directly to boat owners and licensed captains. Featuring the largest database of USCG-certified captains, Boatsetter makes it possible for even those with no prior boating experience to tap into an incredible array of water activities. Credited with pioneering the first ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter has empowered boat owners with the tools and support to become entrepreneurs on the water. Launched commercially in 2014, over one million boaters and boat owners alike have turned to Boatsetter to discover the endless possibilities the water provides.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005416/en/