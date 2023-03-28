Barge Transportation Sales to Hit US$ 191.45 Billion by 2031; Tank Barges Accounting for 30% of Global Revenue: Fact.MR Report

There were 2,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,379 in the last 365 days.
Rockville, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the analysis, the market is valued at US$ 123.29 Billion in 2021, up from US$ 119.92 Billion in 2020, reflecting a Y-o-Y rise of 3.4%. The industry is anticipated to increase at 4.5% CAGR to reach US$ 191.45 billion by the end of the 2031.
The market for barge transportation has increased at a CAGR of nearly 3% from 2016 to 2020. They have experimented with numerous capacity systems and inland waterways due to a spike in the transport of dry goods and crude oil, which has increased trade in recent years.
At the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, sales were negatively impacted, and worldwide maritime trade declined by 4.1% in 2020. This was mostly a result of the implementation of stringent border closures and lockdowns to stop the virus's spread.
Get A FREE Sample Report ( Includes - Market Shares, Size, Trends, 10 Yrs Forecast & Regional Analysis ) –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2485
|Barge Transportation Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size Value in
|US$ 123.29 Billion in 2021
|Market Size Value by
|US$ 191.45 Billion by 2031
|Growth rate
|CAGR 4.5% from 2021-2031
|Forecast Period
|2021-2031
|Base Year
|2020
|No. of Pages
|170
|No. Tables
|128
|No. of Charts & Figures
|105
|Historical data available
|Yes
|Segments covered
|Barge Type, Vessel Type, Voyage, Propulsion, and Geography
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
|Country scope
|US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Drivers for the Barge transportation market are:
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2485
Key Market Trends:
Some of the key trends in the barge transportation market include:
Restraints:
There are also several restraints that can impact the barge transportation market, including:
Competitive Landscape:
The barge transportation market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. The top 10 barge operators in the United States account for over 60% of the total barge capacity. The largest barge operator, Ingram Barge Company, alone accounts for over 20% of the total barge capacity.
Leading companies are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions to sustain their market share. For instance:
Key Companies Profiled
Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Barge Transportation Market Report –
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2485
Key Questions Covered in the Barge Transportation Market Report
Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Work Barges Market Sales: Work barges market sales is gaining high traction in the recent times, with increasing investments on the development of small ports and canal systems across the globe.
Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Demand: The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities, coupled with boost in the living lifestyle and an upsurge in demand for luxury and comfort in vehicles across many countries, is further augmenting the demand for automotive electric power steering.
Automotive Actuators Market Share: The global automotive actuators market share is estimated at USD 20.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.
Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Size: During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 8.2%. From 2022 to 2032, the automotive automatic transmission industry size is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a value of US$ 155 Billion by the end of 2032.
About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar
Email : shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube