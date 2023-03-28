Osivax Awarded Grant from a Leading Non-Governmental Organization for OVX836, its Broad-Spectrum Influenza Vaccine

A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant will be used to expand research and development of OVX836 in a wide range of seasonal and highly pathogenic influenza strains

Osivax continues evaluating OVX836 across several phase 2 clinical trials in healthy volunteers

Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating infectious viruses, today announced that it has received a global pneumonia and pandemic preparedness grant of over USD 1M from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support additional research and development of its lead, broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836.

Osivax will use the grant to evaluate the breadth and the duration of protection provided by OVX836 against a wider range of seasonal and highly pathogenic influenza strains. This research will assess the potential of OVX836 to provide long-term protection against emerging and circulating strains of influenza thus informing its potential as a standalone influenza vaccine administered less frequently than annually.

Alexandre Le VERT, CEO of Osivax commented, "This support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will allow us to widen the scope of OVX863's development and brings us one step closer to providing much needed, universal protection against both seasonal and pandemic influenza strains, which continue posing a significant global health threat. We are incredibly grateful to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their support in the research and development of OVX836, as this will allow us to better understand its potential application across the world, particularly in developing countries."

OVX836 has shown promising safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data across preclinical and clinical trials (Phase 1 and Phase 2a) and continues being evaluated in additional studies. Osivax recently announced the Last Patient Last Visit (LPLV) in two Phase 2a clinical trials evaluating OVX836: a dose-optimization study (OVX836-003) in Belgium, extended to include elderly participants aged 65 years and older, and a co-administration study conducted in Australia (OVX836-004) with OVX836 and a quadrivalent inactivated influenza virus (QIV) vaccine.

More information on the grant can be found at the following website.

About OVX836

OVX836 is a first-in-class influenza vaccine candidate that targets the nucleoprotein (NP), a highly conserved internal antigen. Unlike surface antigens, the NP is much less likely to mutate, providing a broader and more universal immune response. Osivax' oligoDOM® technology enables the design and production of a recombinant version of the NP which self-assembles into a nanoparticle, thus triggering powerful T- and B-cell immune responses. OVX836 has been tested in 4 clinical trials with 800 participants so far, and has shown promising safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy read-outs.

About Osivax

Osivax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM®, to transform current and new vaccines against highly mutating viruses by generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum "universal" influenza candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with over 800 subjects tested. Osivax' ambition is to develop a pan-respiratory virus vaccine to prevent all strains of influenza and all variants of Covid-19 in one single shot. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

For further information: www.osivax.com

