New WORX Nitro 20-volt Three-Speed Impact Driver Electronically Improves Keypad Speed and Impact Rate

The new WORX® Nitro™ 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver features digital keypad to change speed and impact rate electronically. Outfitted with a high-performance brushless motor, the driver runs 50 percent longer and is 25 percent more powerful than conventional brushed motors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

The new WORX® Nitro™ 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver features digital keypad to change speed and impact rate electronically. Outfitted with a high-performance brushless motor, the driver runs 50 percent longer and is 25 percent more powerful than conventional brushed motors.

The WORX Nitro 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver's high-efficiency brushless motors runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes, resulting in smooth, reliable, maintenance-free operation with 10 times motor life. This hard-working driver is capable of tackling multiple DIY, construction, assembly and repair projects at home and the workshop, indoors and out.

The WORX Nitro 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver is the go-to tool when it comes to tough DIY jobs, especially those with repetitive assembly work. It's an asset when building decks, swing sets, benches, picnic tables, raised beds, and other projects. The driver also is handy for removing stubborn or rusted fasteners.

The Nitro 20V 3-Speed impact driver has a ¼-inch chuck, and only accepts hex-shanked bits. These bits are gripped evenly on all six sides by the chuck to prevent slippage. Hex-shank ¼ in. bits are widely available at hardware stores and home center.

The impact driver features three speed ranges of 0-900; 0-2400 and 0-3000 no load rpm. The corresponding impact rates are 0-1200; 0-3300 and 0-4000 impacts-per-minute (ipm). A built-in electronic digital keypad is used to select the desired speed/impact rate to match the application. The driver's maximum torque is 2100 in.-lbs.

An impact driver quickly sinks a variety of hex-shanked fasteners with rotational force (impacts), minimizing stripped screw heads. Because concussions are channeled to the fastener, there is no residual effect on the user's wrist or forearm. And with 2100 in.-lbs. of torque, the driver can manage the most demanding jobs.

The Nitro 20V impact driver weighs only 3.4 lbs. (with battery), and is powered by the same 2.0Ah MAX lithium-ion battery that powers up to 100 other WORX DIY and Lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The impact driver has a built-in LED light that illuminates the work area when the trigger is pressed and signals a low-battery charge level when flashing. The impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and a comfortable GripZone™ rubber overmold handle grip.

Included with the WORX Nitro 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver is a 20V 2.0Ah battery with charge level indicator, 2A 60-minute charger, #2 Screwdriver bit, belt clip and carrying bag. The impact driver features a three-year limited warranty. worx.com and Amazon.

The WORX Nitro 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver (WX261L, $139.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including target.com and Amazon.

A bare tool version, minus the batter and charger (WX261L.9, $89.99) also is available at worx.com and Amazon.

A combo kit including the WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Drill-Driver and 20V 3-Speed Impact Driver (WX960L, $199.99) also is available at http://www.worx.com and Amazon.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c05JKk-vsMo

Reach out to WORX social media links by visiting: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter: https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram: @WORXTools

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_worx_nitro_20_volt_three_speed_impact_driver_electronically_improves_keypad_speed_and_impact_rate/prweb19240555.htm