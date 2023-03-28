23ZIP, Inc. Success With 1-Million Plant-Based Meals

There were 2,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,452 in the last 365 days.
23Ingredients Menu Improves Physical and Mental Health
When Alexia Parks won the first of six contracts to prepare and deliver 1-million meals to 350 sheltered homeless in Riverside County, CA, Parks knew that her bid was higher than that of a competing global food catering company. What the global company did not know was that during the COVID-19 pandemic, fresh, local produce and products from small farmers would become more important than the lowest cost meal.
Award-winning social-impact entrepreneur, Alexia Parks, is founder and president of 23ZIP, Inc. First Food Responders 23ZIP, Inc. First Food Responders, a diversified network of trained home cooks and licensed chefs able to respond on demand to a local food "emergency." They learn how to safely prepare and deliver meals using what Alexia Parks calls "miracle foods" 23Ingredients that have been proven successful over 50-years by Joel Rauchwerger PhD, former faculty at Baylor College of Medicine and co-author of First Food Responders: People Are Hungry Feed Them Now! Here's How! According to the Mayo Clinic, high-fiber foods such as those recommended in 23Ingredients can help prevent diseases such as obesity, diabetes, dementia, and colorectal cancer.
23ZIP's use of plant-based foods says Riverside County leader Gayle Hoxter brings multiple nutritional and health benefits to Project RoomKey. It offers America its first large-scale demonstration of how specific foods can trigger the release of positive chemicals in the GUT microbiome that - measurably from the observation of the drivers who delivered the meals - begin to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.
The ability of local cooks to help people eat better food brings many economic benefits to small farmers and the local economy. Training a culturally diverse network of licensed cooks also helps strengthen a community's food resilience while supporting environmental sustainability.
23ZIP Catalog of Courses 2023 in Applied Community Food Security offer a Certificate of Completion and optional university level credit from participating colleges and universities including Colorado State University Continuing Education and its public health and nursing network: University of Northern Colorado and Anschutz Medical Campus University of Colorado Denver.
All programs are developed by 23ZIP in partnership with its tax-exempt non-profit partner, 10TRAITS.org. Scholarships available for individuals who live in marginalized communities.
