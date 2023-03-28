Shango Cannabis Expands Brand in California; new products available exclusively at MedMen starting March 30, expanding into select retail locations April 30

Shango, one of the most recognized and respected brands in the cannabis industry, is launching its expanded product line in California. Shango flower will be available exclusively at MedMen stores beginning March 30 and at additional retailers throughout the state beginning April 30.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shango, one of the most recognized and respected brands in the cannabis industry, is launching its expanded product line in California. Shango flower will be available exclusively at MedMen stores beginning March 30 and at additional retailers throughout the state beginning April 30.

The multi-award-winning cannabis cultivator, processor, retailer and distributor has state-of-the-art operations in California, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Michigan. Now, Shango's Founder and CEO, Brandon Rexroad, says Shango is ready to launch its flower line and looks forward to the extended partnership with MedMen.

"Shango and MedMen began working together several years ago when MedMen opened its first store in Las Vegas, home to Shango's headquarters and its flagship cannabis cultivation, production and retail facility. The relationship grew as both brands expanded into the Arizona cannabis market.

"At MedMen, we strive to curate a best-in-class product selection from the most respected and innovative brands in the industry. That's why we're excited to expand our partnership with Shango as their exclusive retail launch partner in CA. We look forward to bringing Shango's top-of-the-line flower to our California doors." Karen Torres, Chief Product Officer.

"California is a huge cannabis market and we're excited to introduce our high-quality flower throughout the state," Rexroad says. "Launching Shango flower exclusively in MedMen stores will provide a high-profile introduction to our new product line and help us a secure a strong foothold in this important market."

Shango products will go on sale Thursday March 30, 2023, in all 13 MedMen stores in California. For store locations and hours, visit medmen.com/stores. For more information about Shango, visit goshango.com.

About MedMen

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high‐quality products, including MedMen‐owned brands MedMen Red, Moss, and LuxLyte, through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in‐store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry‐first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops, and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier.

About Shango

Shango is a well-established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts, concentrates and cannabis-infused edibles. The company has operations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, California, Michigan and Missouri.

The Shango brand has full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; and Lapeer, Bay City and Hazel Park, Michigan. Shango has an indoor cultivation facility, an extraction facility with a commercial kitchen in Michigan, as well as a cannabis production facility and commercial kitchen in Missouri. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution center in Southern California. Shango Las Vegas, a fully integrated state-of-the-art, cultivation, production and dispensary facility, is the flagship of the Shango brand.

A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality and consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O'Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, visit www.goshango.com.

"California is a huge cannabis market and we're excited to introduce our high-quality flower throughout the state," Rexroad says. "Launching Shango flower exclusively in MedMen stores will provide a high-profile introduction to our new product line."

