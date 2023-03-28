ROSINBOMB Stock Turns Bullish As 2023 Product Monetization Initiatives Accelerate ($ROSN)

Closing at $0.024 a share yesterday*, publicly traded ROSINBOMB ROSN may seem like a typical penny stock long shot. However, ROSN differs from the familiar story, and its stock's recent 100% surge supports that statement. That rally may be the leading indicator showing that investors are starting to buy into the thesis that ROSINBOMB may indeed be able to earn a substantial market share in an organic and rosin press market worth billions to the companies providing the best solutions for both consumer and commercial clients. ROSINBOMB, through a growing portfolio of products, makes that list. In fact, they are more frequently recognized as the market leader. (* share price at 4:10 pm EST, Yahoo! Finance, 03/27/23)

That recognition isn't a coincidence; it's earned by ROSN marketing game-changing rosin and organics extraction presses and technology, creating a competitive distance from rival products. To those who know the sector, that result isn't surprising. The ROSINBOMB name has been gaining industry attention since its founding in 2015, and not for its catchy name but for designing, developing, and producing an impressive line of rosin presses for consumer and commercial use that can provide significantly better extraction yields for natural herbal concentrates. Its expertise in delivering best-in-class product yields dates back to its initial press technology intended primarily to serve juice market opportunities. But they've expanded their business vision considerably since then.

Today, ROSN has enhanced its product and technological capabilities to allow its users a unique and efficient way to manufacture rosin with easy-to-use plug-and-play technology. Early success has led ROSN to reach significant product milestones, including marketing its bigger and better technology through its commercially popular M50 press. Then, in 2017, ROSN made a transformative decision to extend its marketing reach into the consumer market, designing its ROSINBOMB Rocket to target the substantial opportunities presented by the more ordinary marketplace. That decision immediately put massive revenue-generating potential, valued in the billions by analysts, in ROSN's crosshairs.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/gsd2flkZX9M

Evolution Of ROSN Press Technology

Of course, while a target, reaching that full potential is a long-term proposition. But the near-term income in play from ROSN's evolution into one of today's most popular and consumer-friendly press manufacturers is by no means insignificant. It's a market worth millions faster than many may think. Remember, ROSN isn't offering more of the same; they are different. And in this case, being different has significant advantages.

Specifically, ROSN's current product lineup is intentionally designed to meet the needs of an organics market and user base wanting professional extraction capabilities through a compact - as small as tabletop-sized - footprint. ROSN is meeting that demand and, more importantly, may be the only company doing it in a way to meet the limitations imposed by alternative market needs. In other words, its small product footprint, easy-to-manage controls, and plug-and-play functionality through a single household plug-in is expediting ROSINBOMB's mission to serve a massive and global non-commercial market sector, putting millions of potential clients in play from a product lineup requiring no special training, technician team, or added resources to make it function.

In ROSN's case, its biggest differences highlight its most significant advantages. The most crucial value driver on many levels is that ROSINBOMB presses use no chemicals or solvents to produce an end product. Instead, its press design incorporates technology-specific and straightforward techniques that optimize pressing and deliver the finest quality and highest yield of naturally-extracted concentrates. The more excellent news is that ROSN's substantial IP portfolio and proprietary technology mean it could keep competitors at a distance. That distance could lengthen by strengthening its IP portfolio, which they are doing now in order to protect many of the critical design elements of its rosin presses and fortify its market position while simultaneously growing its share.

The technology’s competitive distance results from ROSN equipment using a combination of heat and pressure to produce quality organic concentrates and essential oils at costs sometimes lower than a full-blown commercial-grade manufacturer. What’s more, all of this is accomplished through a simple three-prong plug-and-play process. But here's another value driver for ROSN and a significant factor for ROSN press users. ROSN presses deliver clean, organic, and, most importantly, solventless extracts. No other known presses offer a similar plate of end product design.

Another consideration fueling ROSN's growth is that its products are built in the US, supported by a distribution hub in the States that feeds worldwide demand through efficient sales channels. With that made-in-the-USA label comes one of the most inclusive guarantees in the industry, showing that ROSN does more than make quality presses; they stand behind them. That also matters and contributes to ROSN's steepening demand from a broad user base.

From Box To Counter To Production

That demand is steepening further as more consumers in a booming sector become familiar with the ROSN name and the advantages of its product. That includes interest from novice pressers to professionals, with its ROSINBOMB Rocket, the M50, and commercially-focused M60 presses each targeting significant audiences wanting a more efficient, profitable, and clean product yield. ROSN presses do not only that, but they go further in convenience by being plug-and-play out of the box.

The process remains easy once plugged in. The only two inputs required from the press user involve simple up and down buttons, one controlling the press's pressure and a second serving as temperature control. Incidentally, ROSN presses require no compressor, meaning that in addition to keeping the extraction process quiet, it generally enables anyone with a three-prong electrical outlet and a table to set it on to operate the equipment. Placing it on the ground also works, so in reality, a ROSN press user only needs an electrical outlet to press quality, professional-grade organics.

More reasons are contributing to ROSN's growth spurt. ROSINBOMB facilitates solventless extraction, doesn't need hydraulics, and utilizes revolutionary Flow Channel technology extraction methods to produce high-quality essential oils and waxes in high volume without the burdensome process of collecting different extracts. Moreover, through its patent-pending Flow Channel technology, the ROSINBOMB M60 achieves large-scale production output without needing additional costly equipment or a team of technicians. From a sales and marketing standpoint, its MSRP of only $2350 for the M60 positions it to disrupt the essential oil extraction market by offering manufacturers a fast, simple, organic, and affordable solution to deliver high yield, efficient processing, and quality product.

There are additional benefits attracting industry and investor attention. ROSINBOMB's M60 with Flow Channel technology allows for gather-free, rapid succession pressing, which delivers quality yield with minimum effort by sending essential oil into a custom-designed silicon tray for accessible collection. This enhanced technology saves significant time over first-generation press extraction methods. Perhaps more important than time saving is that what is saved accrues to yielding far more final product than competing press technologies. Keep in mind that, unlike other machines, ROSN’s don't pause between press cycles, which facilitates more continuous and efficient processing.

The most significant advantage to the entire ROSINBOMB lineup is that by using its Flow Channel, manual extract collection is a thing of the past. Those knowledgeable about the extraction process know how powerful a motivator to use ROSINBOMB that can be.

Easy To Set Up, Very Productive

Here’s a design element that newcomers to the space will particularly appreciate. The ROSINBOMB M60 comes with 2 additional press plate caps, called the Conversion Plates, that slide over the Flow Channel and allow the operator to convert the Flow Channel into a flat press to produce certain types or small amounts of organic material. The ROSINBOMB M60 is the only press on the market offering the operator this type of extraction versatility. That's inherent to yield, and more of it.

The M60 yield, assuming 10g-15g material per pressing @ 15-20% average yield, should deliver about 2-3g concentrate per pressing. Able to complete 30 presses per hour, the M60 can provide a 60-90g yield per hour. Of course, outcomes can vary based on several variables, including the quality of material, types of rosin bags used, pressing temperatures, and facility logistics. However, performance precedent shows that ROSN presses deliver consistently higher, cleaner yields than other presses.

That's an intended result and one expected to continue from ROSINBOMB customers embracing the benefits unique to its presses and technology, including 100% organic and solventless extraction, elegant design and simple operation, and certified components in a compact platform. Even more important to those consumers: it's powerful. Despite its small housing, it can generate 6,000+ pounds of pressure through a one-touch operation that draws minimal electrical usage. Best of all, no compressors, hydraulics, separate electric pumps, or hand cranks are required.

Being Disruptive Matters, ROSINBOMB Checks That Box

While several parts of ROSN's products and technology deserve industry and consumer attention, the totality of its assets demands it. As an industry game changer allowing users to press organics in a garage, bedroom, kitchen, or dedicated commercial production facility, ROSN uniquely targets sector spaces it can dominate through a product portfolio meeting broad needs and use applications. Being virtually maintenance-free should further ignite interest and lead to additional shelf space.

Undoubtedly, the case made for ROSN is a bullish one. But as noted, few, if any, stocks trading at the $0.024 level meet the bar set by ROSN relative to capital structure, product portfolio, ability to address massive market opportunities, and having IP to keep competitors at a distance. In that sense, ROSN is attractive in other respects, especially to high-risk, high-reward investors looking for ground-floor companies with the expertise to turn ambition into dollars.

ROSINBOMB meets the proper criteria for consideration. And while the window of opportunity is wide open today, trading last Friday and Monday indicates the valuation gap is starting to close. That means investment consideration in this nanocap may be better suited for decision-makers sooner than later.

Disclaimers: Shore Thing Media, LLC. (STM, Llc.) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. STM, Llc. is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Our reports/releases are a commercial advertisement and are for general information purposes ONLY. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The information made available by STM, Llc. is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article, report and publication. In no event shall STM, Llc. be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or made available by STM, Llc., including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information in this video, article, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. STM, Llc. strongly urges you conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D. For some content, STM, Llc., its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. STM, LLC has been compensated up to thirty-thousand-dollars cash via wire transfer by a third party to produce and syndicate content for Rosinbomb, Inc. for a period of one month ending on 4/30/23. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

Media Contact

Company Name: STM, LLC.

Contact Person: Michael Thomas

Email: contact@primetimeprofiles.com

Phone: 917-773-0072

Country: United States

Website: https://primetimeprofiles.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: ROSINBOMB Stock Turns Bullish As 2023 Product Monetization Initiatives Accelerate ($ROSN)