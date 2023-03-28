Power Meter to Witness US$ 20.0 Billion Market Opportunity by 2031 Amid Rising Grid Infrastructure for Efficient Electricity Distribution - TMR Study

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,453 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Surge in adoption of smart digital meters among utility providers and building owners is expected to propel the power meter market growth. Rise in usage of multi-function metering systems is likely to boost the market in the next few years. These functions include remote tracking, multi-rate tariff, and load switching. Rapid adoption of renewable energy sources including solar, wind, and hydroelectricity in several countries is anticipated to propel the expansion of the power meter industry.
The power meter market was valued at US$ 11.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.0 Bn by 2031. Digital power meters are expected to gather traction among end-users as they enable accurate measurement of electrical energy consumed. High demand for power meters that are easy to install and allow continuous monitoring of electrical loads is likely to bolster market development. Surge in demand for intelligent monitoring and control systems is also expected to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the global power meter market. Smart power meters are characterized by real-time monitoring of energy consumption.
Get the Recently Updated Report on the Power Meter Market as a Sample Copy at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85480
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85480<ype=S
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific held share of 34.2% in the power meter market in 2022. Rapid expansion of manufacturing industries in Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the power meter market. Focus of governments in the region on strengthening electricity transmission and distribution networks is anticipated to increase the adoption of power meters among customers in the manufacturing sector. Expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, notably solar power generation plants, is expected to expand the market size in the region. This could be ascribed to usage of smart power meters in grid-connected renewable energy systems.
North America held major market share in 2022. The market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Significant presence of globally prominent power meter manufacturers is likely to boost the market in the region. Rise in production of renewable energy in the U.S. is projected to accelerate market development in North America in the near future.
Competition Landscape
Presence of a few large- and medium-scale players holding significant share in the power meter market leads to high degree of consolidation. Recent analysis on the power meter market indicates that several key players are focusing on new product development. Leading players are adopting product portfolio expansion and merger and acquisition as key competitive strategies in a bid to gain market share during the forecast period.
Key players operating in the power meter industry are ABB Ltd., Accuenergy, ADTEK, Acrel Co., Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Socomec, Yokogawa Electric, and Conrad Electronic.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85480
Power Meter Market Segmentation
By Product Type
By Readout
By Phase
By Voltage
By Mounting Type
By Functionality
By End-use
By Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com