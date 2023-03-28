American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Kicks-Off 2023 National Optimism Walk Series

Coast to Coast Thousands Band Together to Help People with Parkinson's Live Life to the Fullest

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) officially announces the 2023 schedule for the APDA Optimism Walks -- a nationwide movement to mobilize and inspire people to step up and help put an end to Parkinson's disease (PD). There are one million people living with PD in the United States, with an average of 240 being diagnosed every day. With events across the country, the Optimism Walk series brings thousands of participants together across the country to support APDA's mission to help every person impacted by PD live life to the fullest. By raising funds and awareness, every participant is helping to make a difference for those living with the disease today and to push for answers that will ultimately make PD a thing of the past.

The 2023 Optimism Walk season kicks-off this spring on April 22 in Atlanta, GA, followed by events taking place in Farmington, CT; Framington, MA; Williamsburg, VA; and Naperville, IL. Fall Walks include Roseville, MN; Madison and Green Bay, WI; Long Island, NY; Seattle, WA; Boca Raton, FL; Chesterfield, MO; Westport, CT; Des Moines, IA; Tulsa, OK; Cape Cod, MA; and Warwick, RI!

What is An Optimism Walk? Every APDA Optimism Walk is a family-friendly fundraising event that offers a short non-competitive walk (distance varies by location), music, educational opportunities, giveaways, fun activities, and more.

Why Walk? Whether you are a person living with PD or a friend or family member of someone who has been diagnosed, each Optimism Walk is a positive way to take the frustration and challenges of life with PD and turn that into motivation, determination, and purpose. Participants share stories, bond over their shared experiences, and revel in the camaraderie that often lasts long after the Walk is over.

"Every Optimism Walk is an important opportunity for friends, families, and individuals who are affected by PD to come together and show support, share stories, get a little exercise, and leave feeling inspired and motivated" states APDA President & CEO Leslie A. Chambers. "It's an important chance to bond with others who are similarly connected and to make a difference. Because the more funds we raise at each Optimism Walk, the more people we can help every day through much-needed support groups, exercise classes designed specifically for people with PD, educational conferences, and so much more."

There is a new diagnosis of Parkinson's disease every six minutes, with more than 90,000 people diagnosed per year and more than 10 million people living with PD worldwide. And although PD is typically thought of as an older person's disease, approximately 10% of Parkinson's disease diagnoses occur before age 50.

Once again, corporate partners Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Avion Pharmaceuticals have joined as National Sponsors of the Optimism Walk 2023 event series. Representatives from these companies will be on hand at many of the events to meet members of the PD community and demonstrate their special commitment to helping people with PD, families and care partners as they work tirelessly to bring innovative solutions to those living with this disease. Their generous support is critical to the success of our mission.

For a full list of Optimism Walk locations and dates, visit the Optimism Walk section of the APDA website.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people in the US with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $226 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org

Media Contact

Eloise Caggiano, American Parkinson Diease Association, 718-737-8151, ecaggiano@apdaparkinson.org

SOURCE American Parkinson Diease Association