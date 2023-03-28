Ragnarok Origin Official Launch in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Korea, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – March 28, 2023 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin will be launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. Ragnarok Origin has exceeded three million accounts in the pre-registration in Southeast Asia.





Ragnarok Origin is a Ragnarok IP title that has the key features such as game story, region, character development, and major content of the original Ragnarok IP. The graphics has been further upgraded, and the game attracted the attention of local users by achieving good performance in Korea, Japan, North America, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau which were previously launched.





Since starting the pre-registration for Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia on March 3rd, the number of participants has rapidly increased and surpassed three million pre-registrants in three weeks which is the shortest time ever for Ragnarok IP games. Pre-registration is available on the Ragnarok Origin official site along with on the Google Play store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery.





The Ragnarok Origin CBT ran from March 2nd to 22nd in Southeast Asia, and all available CBT applicant spots filled up shortly right after the server opened. GRAVITY GAME HUB, Gravity's subsidiary in Singapore is publishing Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, and various launching celebration events will be provided to users after the launching.





