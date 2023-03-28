Consumer & IoT Mobile Roaming Data Traffic Expected to Triple 2019 Volume, Approaching 3,000 Petabytes in 2023: Kaleido Intelligence

International Active Roaming Trips Set to Approach Pre-COVID Levels in 2023, Exceeding 1.3 Billion in Global Volume

New research from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has forecast that total roaming data traffic generated by consumer and IoT mobile connections will reach 3,000 Petabytes in 2023, representing a three-fold growth over pre-pandemic levels.



This is primarily driven by an increasing demand from roamers for enhanced data allowances while roaming, with consumer data roaming usage reaching new record high levels in 2022. This increase in data usage per roamer will be further exacerbated by the rising number of 5G NSA subscribers roaming internationally; Kaleido forecasts that 5G active roamers will reach 60 million in 2023.

Kaleido’s latest Mobile Roaming Data Hub H1 2023 research found that inbound and outbound roaming revenues from consumer mobile traffic will grow by 38% annually and will exceed pre-pandemic levels to reach $27 billion in 2023.

International Travel Trips to Approach 85% of 2019 Levels in 2023

The research found that travel markets around the world are reporting strong passenger demand, with Kaleido predicting global traffic to reach 85% of pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year. Inbound and outbound trip volume across leading travel corridors in Europe, North America, and the Middle East are already exceeding 2019 levels.



Kaleido’s Chief Analyst Nitin Bhas commented: “2023 is expected to see a strong and sustained growth in international travel, fuelled by rising consumer confidence in long-haul journeys and the release of pent-up demand for travel and holidays, particularly amongst Chinese travellers.”

BCE to Account for Just 10% of Global Roaming Settlement by 2025

Kaleido found that over 20 mobile operators have launched BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution) as of Q1 2023 and an estimated 35 operators have further signed up for implementation in 2023.

With a recent Kaleido MNO survey finding that 60% of telcos are planning to roll out BCE between 2023 and 2024, operators are expected to follow a typical TAP (Transferred Account Procedures) to BCE migration period of 2.5-3 years, during which the two systems would run in parallel. Consequently, Kaleido is estimating that BCE will account for only 10% of wholesale roaming settlements by 2025, before approaching 50% by the end of 2028.

