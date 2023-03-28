Transatlantic cooperation: ScienceOpen and SciCrunch power Open Science publishing portal for REPO4EU

Transatlantic cooperation between ScienceOpen and SciCrunch for REPO4EU
Example of integration of Scienctific Rigor Reports by Sciscore on Article landing page.
By adding SciScore Reports to the publishing portal Drug Repurposing Central we aim to provide authors with support for compliance with best practices.
Not only repurposing of registered, ideally cheap, and off-patent drugs for rapid patient benefit is our goal, but also high-quality open access publications of our concepts and results.”
— Harald Schmidt, Coordinator of REPO4EU
BERLIN, GERMANY, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-priority, EU-funded drug repurposing initiative REPO4EU is launching an Open Science publishing portal based on ScienceOpen’s premiere publishing and discovery technology. To increase the scientific rigor, transparency and reproducibility of the research outputs published, a collaboration with SciCrunch will provide SciScore reports for all manuscript submissions. The interactive portal Drug Repurposing Central will become a hub for high-quality open access drug repurposing research publications.
REPO4EU stands for Precision drug REPurpOsing For EUrope and the world.
The aim is to ultimately host and grow an EU industry-level online platform for drug repurposing with a global reach to move the industry from imprecise drug therapy to precision medicine. The platform will provide expertise throughout the whole value chain in drug repurposing: from freedom-to-operate analysis to intellectual property protection and business development, health technology assessment, ethics, and data governance considerations.
As a member of the REPO4EU consortium, ScienceOpen will provide the technology and run the Drug Repurposing Central publishing portal. Founded in 2013 and based in Berlin and Boston, ScienceOpen has extensive experience in open access publishing, open peer review, preprints, and alternative metrics for research evaluation. The publishing portal will consist of an open preprint repository, several open access journals, conference proceedings, and interactive showcases of project results.
SciScore uses advanced technology to generate a scientific rigor and transparency report and a score based on the methods section of any research article. These materials assist researchers, editors and funders in improving the quality and reliability of scientific research. SciScore was developed by SciCrunch a cooperative data platform based in San Diego committed to making research data more FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable).
Stephanie Dawson, ScienceOpen CEO, says, “I am very excited to be working with the SciCrunch team to offer automated SciScore reports on all manuscript submissions. Open Science is central to the REPO4EU mission. By adding SciScores to the publishing portal Drug Repurposing Central we aim provide authors with support for compliance with best practices.”
“We're thrilled to be part of the Drug Repurposing Central by providing automated Scientific Rigor Reports to authors their authors.” says Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciCrunch. She adds: “Informing authors about their adherence to rigor and reproducibility guidelines, as well as the potential to take action based on the results is key to success. The inability for researchers to be able to replicate each other's experiments and outcomes hinders drug development, increases demands on resources, and raises research costs, making it critical to address this issue.”
With this cutting-edge Open Science platform, the REPO4EU drug repurposing initiative aims to challenge current practices in both scientific publishing and drug discovery.
About ScienceOpen:
From promotional collections to full publishing capabilities, ScienceOpen provides a wide range of services to academic publishers, researchers, and users in an interactive discovery environment of 85 million records. With a unique infrastructure for open post-publication peer review ScienceOpen works with the research community increase scientific rigor and make an impact.
Contact: Stephanie Dawson, CEO Email: Stephanie.Dawson@ScienceOpen.com
About REPO4EU: REPO4EU is building a unique platform for drug repurposing, pooling stakeholders and expertise globally to create a fully-fledged, made in Europe infrastructure for drug repurposing. This ambitious initiative brings together 28 partners from 10 countries worldwide.
Contact: info@repo4.eu
