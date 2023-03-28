Reasons for setting up a holding company in the Netherlands

WINSCHOTEN, NETHERLANDS, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For which groups of people could a holding company in the Netherlands be of interest?

* E.g. for start-ups who need the protection of limited liability.

* E.g. for projects that are to be carried out within a precisely defined legal framework

* E.g. to clearly protect intellectual property from possible access

* E.g. for companies that want to be active in several countries at the same time

* E.g. for people who want to use a holding company for asset management

* E.g. for people who are currently restricted in their entrepreneurial freedom of movement

* E.g. for structures that want to use the different conditions in the EU

* E.g. for considerations to optimize costs, burdens and charges

* E.g. for companies that want to organize their structures in the best possible way

* E.g. for family businesses that want to clarify ownership and succession issues

Of course, these are just a few conceivable reasons to consider establishing a holding company in the Netherlands. Many of our clients have a mix of reasons to consider setting up a holding company in the Netherlands.

The advantages of a Dutch holding company in the legal form of a BV offer the following advantages for persons not living in the Netherlands:

* to set up quickly and unbureaucratically Formation costs and entry in the commercial register approx. € 800,00 to € 1.500,00 net.

* Universally applicable as a management, investment and financing company

* Can be used as general partner in other european companies

* The founder only needs to be present in person for notarial certification

* No Dutch bank account required to run the holding

* Interesting constructions through creative design options

* Inexpensive complete administration including business address, Dutch lease, postal service, current bookkeeping, correspondence with authorities, annual accounts, accounting, etc. for currently from € 700.00 net per month

I am happy to answer any further questions you may have at m.ilgner@dutch-intaco.eu or on the Dutch mobile number 0031 - (0) 62 97 02850 or the German mobile number 0049 - (0) 152 900 67 673.

Please note: We do not provide legal and / or tax advice. This is reserved exclusively for legal and tax advisory professions. All information formulated here is also only general information that is not necessarily applicable to every conceivable, individual situation.