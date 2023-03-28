Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,336 in the last 365 days.

Culture Ministry Expresses 'Deep Regret' After Individual Set Himself on Fire in Front of its Headquarters – Statement

Culture Ministry Expresses 'Deep Regret' After Individual Set Himself on Fire in Front of its Headqu

MOROCCO, March 28 - The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication expressed its "deep regret" after an individual set himself on fire Monday morning in front of its headquarters - Department of Culture, stating that he is a retired contractual official of the Mohammed V Theatre in Rabat, who also works in the field of theater.

In a statement, the Ministry said it had learned of this sad incident, expressing its "deep regret at this tragic event," while wishing a speedy recovery to the citizen in question, who was evacuated to the CHU Ibn Sina in Rabat to receive the necessary care.

The Ministry also expressed its full solidarity with the citizen in question and his family following this incident, whatever the circumstances and reasons, the statement added, noting that it is a contractual employee at the Mohammed V Theatre in Rabat retired since October 2021, and who enjoys all rights guaranteed by law.

The individual in question had submitted to the Ministry an offer to purchase his plays, which was approved, says the statement, noting that the Ministry had acquired two of his plays in 2022 and agreed to purchase a third in 2023, knowing that these plays have already been presented in Machraa Belksiri and Salé.

The Ministry is following very closely the condition of this individual and has charged an official of the Department of Culture to ensure this monitoring in the hospital, concludes the statement.

MAP:27 March 2023

You just read:

Culture Ministry Expresses 'Deep Regret' After Individual Set Himself on Fire in Front of its Headquarters – Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more