Culture Ministry Expresses 'Deep Regret' After Individual Set Himself on Fire in Front of its Headquarters – Statement

MOROCCO, March 28 - The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication expressed its "deep regret" after an individual set himself on fire Monday morning in front of its headquarters - Department of Culture, stating that he is a retired contractual official of the Mohammed V Theatre in Rabat, who also works in the field of theater.

In a statement, the Ministry said it had learned of this sad incident, expressing its "deep regret at this tragic event," while wishing a speedy recovery to the citizen in question, who was evacuated to the CHU Ibn Sina in Rabat to receive the necessary care.

The Ministry also expressed its full solidarity with the citizen in question and his family following this incident, whatever the circumstances and reasons, the statement added, noting that it is a contractual employee at the Mohammed V Theatre in Rabat retired since October 2021, and who enjoys all rights guaranteed by law.

The individual in question had submitted to the Ministry an offer to purchase his plays, which was approved, says the statement, noting that the Ministry had acquired two of his plays in 2022 and agreed to purchase a third in 2023, knowing that these plays have already been presented in Machraa Belksiri and Salé.

The Ministry is following very closely the condition of this individual and has charged an official of the Department of Culture to ensure this monitoring in the hospital, concludes the statement.

MAP:27 March 2023