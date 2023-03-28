Cambodia Hails HM the King's Leadership, Wise Policies to Ensure Prosperity, Stability in Morocco – Joint Statement

MOROCCO, March 28 - The Kingdom of Cambodia welcomed the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the wise policies of the Sovereign to ensure the prosperity and stability of the Kingdom.

In a joint statement issued after talks Monday in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn expressed his admiration for the social and economic development that Morocco is experiencing.

Sokhonn, who is paying an official visit to Morocco on March 27 and 28 at the invitation of Bourita, expressed his admiration for the wise policies of HM the King to ensure the Kingdom's prosperity and stability.

This visit, the first of its kind to Morocco by a Cambodian Foreign Minister, aims to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and the promotion of economic, sectoral, cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

In addition to his talks with Bourita, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami.

MAP:27 March 2023