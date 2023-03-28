Travel Bags Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 6.47% | IMARC Group

The significant expansion in the travel and tourism industry represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖," the global travel bags market size reached US$ 17.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.47% during 2023-2028.

Travel bags refer to bags or luggage that are designed to carry personal belongings while traveling. They come in various sizes and shapes, from small backpacks to large suitcases, and are made from different materials, such as leather, nylon, and polyester. Travel bags are essential for both domestic and international travel, and they offer convenience and ease in carrying personal items, such as clothes, toiletries, and electronics. Some travel bags come with wheels, thus making them easier to transport, while others have compartments and pockets for easy organization.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The significant expansion in the travel and tourism industry represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing travel for leisure, business, and education purposes, which is facilitating the demand for travel bags. In addition to this, the increasing number of social media and travel influencers is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing demand for stylish and trendy travel bags that complement outfits and reflect the personal style of consumers is further driving the growth of the market. Other factors, such as convenience and comfort and durability associated with the product, increasing disposable income of consumers, and the rise of e-commerce, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the travel bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Delsey SA

• Deuter Sport

• Fenix Outdoor

• Hermès

• Kering

• Louis Vuitton

• Lowe Alpine

• LVMH

• Osprey

• Rimowa

• Samsonite

• Timbuk2

• Victorinox

• VIP Industries

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the travel bags market on the basis of material type, luggage type, price range, demography, distribution channel and region.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Polyester

• Fabric

• Leather

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Duffle

• Trolley

• Backpacks

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:

• Premium Price

• Medium Price

• Low Price

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲:

• Male

• Female

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Factory Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

