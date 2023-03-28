Mobile Gaming Market Worth US$ 143.3 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 9.8% | IMARC Group

Mobile Gaming Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global mobile gaming market size reached US$ 82.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 149.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.

Mobile games are designed for mobile devices, including smartphones, pocket PCs, feature phones, personal digital assistants (PDA), tablet PCs, and portable media players. It ranges from basic games to modern 3D and augmented reality games. Most smartphones comprise a vast array of connectivity features, including infrared, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G. These advanced technologies promote wireless multiplayer games with two and more players. Augmented reality games are gaining widespread traction across the globe. Advanced mobile games require fast central processing units (CPU), sizeable random-access memory (RAM), dedicated graphics processing units (GPU), and high-resolution display screens.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-gaming-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones. In line with this, the rapid adoption of innovative technologies for developing mobile games is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the widespread availability of high-speed broadband connections, particularly in developing countries, has made digital gaming more accessible to individuals. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the market growth. Apart from this, significant growth in cloud adoption and the emergence of the 5G network creates a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been a rising demand for high-end mobile devices among the masses for gaming applications since these devices offer high picture, sound, and graphics quality. Besides this, the growing popularity of online mobile gaming tournaments globally fuels the market. Additionally, the advent of advanced technologies such as VR/AR and haptic feedback devices have drastically improved user experience, thus offering numerous opportunities for mobile game developers. Other factors, including inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also providing a boost to the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6521&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Kabam Games Inc

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Supercell Oy (Tencent Holdings Ltd)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, device type, platform, business model and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Action or Adventure

Casino

Sports and Role Playing

Strategy and Brain

Breakup by Device Type:

Smartphone

Smartwatch

PDA

Tablet

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

iOS

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Freemium

Paid

Free

Paymium

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583598421/gaming-console-market-report-to-2027-a-48-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587097607/artificial-intelligence-market-report-to-2027-a-308-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587102870/geographic-information-system-gis-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587536943/data-center-construction-market-report-to-2027-a-75-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.