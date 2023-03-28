Smart Container Market Overview: Forecast Market Size, Industry Share, Key Trends And Growth Analysis

Smart Container Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Container Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart container market. As per TBRC’s smart container market forecast, the smart container market size is expected to grow to $6.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The growth in the smart container market is due to rise in the adoption of IoT devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart container market share. Major players in the smart container market include Ambrosus, Globe Tracker, Orbcomm, Phillips Connect, Smart Containers Group, Traxens.

Smart Container Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, and Services

• By Technology: GPS (Global Positioning System), Cellular, LoRa WAN (Long Range Wide Area Network), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Other Technologies

• By Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global smart container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smart container is a shipping container with Internet of Things (IoT) technology, sensors, GPS tracking, and a solar panel. They are designed to regulate internal conditions (such as temperature), provide real-time GPS tracking, enhance security, and provide information about cargo conditions that will alert operators to potential problems. Using the information collected, digital shipment records are generated, which can be shared with customers for up-to-date tracking and utilized to predict arrival times at ports in order to optimize container unloading and distribution for the next phase.

The Table Of Content For The Smart Container Market Include:

1. Smart Container Market Executive Summary

2. Smart Container Market Characteristics

3. Smart Container Market Trends

4. Smart Container Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Smart Container Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Smart Container Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Smart Container Market Competitor Landscape

27. Smart Container Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Smart Container Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

