Activewear Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Industry Size, Growth, Top Leaders Share and Forecast

Activewear Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Market Size of Activewear ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global activewear market size reached US$ 371.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 527.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Activewear refers to utility apparel worn by athletes that are engaged in fitness and sports activities. It is manufactured using moisture-wicking fabrics that absorb sweat and moisture while maintaining the body temperature. It is generally produced of natural and artificial fabrics like cotton, nylon, neoprene, polyester, and spandex. It enhances the performance of athletes during sports and fitness physical activities by improving body movement compared to casual clothes. It is a comfortable and stylish clothing that is breathable, stretchable and is resistant to thermal and chemical. It is gaining traction among the masses as it keeps muscles oxygenated and assists in preventing chafing, rashes, and muscle-related injuries.

Leading Activewear Brands Worldwide:

• Adidas AG

• ASICS Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• DICK's Sporting Goods Inc

• Forever 21

• Gap Inc

• Nike Inc

• Puma SE

• PVH Corp

• Skechers USA Inc

• The North Face (VF Corporation)

• Under Armour Inc

Activewear Market Growth and Development:

The increasing awareness among the masses to improve their physical and mental health is driving the global market. Moreover, the rising participation of individuals in numerous sports domains, including athletics, football, and basketball, is fuelling the demand for activewear. Along with this, the escalating preference for trendy and fashionable activewear among the masses is providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, the growing spending in celebrity endorsements and the wide availability of designer activewear brands through offline and online distribution channels are impacting the market growth favorably. Besides this, the widespread penetration of fitness applications due to rapid digitization is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including inflating income levels and shifting lifestyle preferences, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Top Activewear

• Bottom Activewear

• Innerwear

• Swimwear

• Outerwear

Breakup by Material Type:

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

Breakup by Pricing:

• Economy

• Premium

Breakup by Age Group:

• 1 – 15 Years

• 16 – 30 Years

• 31 – 44 Years

• 45 – 64 Years

• More than 65 Years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

