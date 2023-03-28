Device As A Service Market to be Worth $757.17 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,377 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global device as a service market size is anticipated to reach USD 757.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the subscription-based services model, which allows organizations to invest in strategic planning instead of purchasing hardware devices that require upgrades every few years. Furthermore, an increase in the number of start-ups and the rising awareness about the device-as-a-service (DaaS) model among small and medium-size enterprises are expected to drive the market.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Read full market research report for more Insights, "Device As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Device Type (Desktop, Laptop, Notebook And Tablets), By Enterprise Size, By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Device As A Service Market Growth & Trends
The market is expected to witness growth opportunities across industry verticals such as life science and healthcare, banking and financial institution, and education. The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged digital transformation efforts and remote work practices. With an increasing number of companies offering employees work-from-home options, there has been a sudden spike in the need for laptops, notebooks, tablets, and other hardware devices. The consecutive rise in demand for DaaS to manage hardware devices, so they are readily available for the remote working environment, has favoured market growth. The demand for the device-as-a-service among small and medium enterprises has increased to reduce expenses related to hardware and lay emphasis on marketing and sales strategies.
Moreover, the growing demand for cost-efficient services and the increasing need for highly secured equipment is likely to generate growth opportunities for the device-as-a-service market. Technological advancements, the increased adoption of connected devices, and the high penetration of high-speed web networks across the globe are expected to boost market growth prospects. The need for enhancing productivity and the need for security compliance are expected to further drive the market over the forecast period.
Device As A Service Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global device as a service market report based on offering, device type, enterprise size, end use, and region:
Device As A Service (DaaS) Market - Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)
Device As A Service (DaaS) Market - Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)
Device As A Service (DaaS) Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)
Device As A Service (DaaS) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)
Device As A Service (DaaS) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)
List of Key Players of Device As A Service Market
