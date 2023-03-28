GoRetro Launches as the Ultimate Agile Tool for Streamlined Sprint Management

All of your Sprint needs in one place with GoRetro Sprint Management
GoRetro’s latest release marks the end of unproductive sprint teams. Everything you need to succeed is now included in the ultimate all-in-one Agile tool.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoRetro understands that Agile teams want to create value and not waste time. Having one place for all scrum events and activities gives teams the ability to focus on what’s important; delivery. Get ready for productive retrospective meetings, exceptional sprint planning events, and sprint progress monitoring with dashboards and more, all within a single platform.
Everything GoRetro offers is data-driven. Data allows teams to optimize their sprints and improve productivity. With a user-friendly interface, GoRetro is set to become the go-to tool for agile teams worldwide.
But how is GoRetro data-driven? A real-time and historical Jira sprint data integration means teams can collect structured feedback and monitor satisfaction and sentiment over time to improve team efficiency and motivation.
GoRetro is also focused on catering to both remote and hybrid teams. The collaborative online meetings, scrum events, and games all available in GoRetro allow teams to connect and drive business impact regardless of whether they are fully remote or hybrid.
See how you can power up your Scrum team with GoRetro's new features:
- Agile Retrospectives: A user-friendly, fun, and customizable agile retrospective tool that leverages sprint data and team sentiment to drive continuous improvement.
- Sprint Monitoring: A real-time, detailed image of your sprint progress, blockers, and bottlenecks to make informative decisions on time, and boost your delivery.
- Planning Poker: Confidently commit to sprint outcomes while eliminating guesswork. Keep your team engaged and motivated, and your stakeholders aligned.
- Capacity Calculator: Commit to a sprint you can stand behind and reach your business goals consistently by taking into account your team's actual availability and capacity based on real historical data, the calendar, carry-over work, and more
- Task Assignment: No need to juggle spreadsheets and multiple tools anymore, with GoRetro’s Task assignment you’ll be able to plan your sprint in one place.
About GoRetro:
GoRetro takes your development team's agile game to the next level with engaging, data-driven sprint planning, monitoring, retrospectives, and reviews. Get ready to sprint to success like never before. GoRetro is used by over 2,300 customers worldwide and has grown 560% in the last 12 months.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.