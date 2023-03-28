Pet Bottle Market Size, Share, Revenue, Demand, Forecast and Report Analysis by Region During 2023-2028

The increasing demand for packaged beverages, such as bottled water and juices, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖," the global PET bottle market size reached US$ 41.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% during 2023-2028.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle is a type of plastic container commonly used for packaging beverages, such as water, soda, and juice. PET is a lightweight, durable, and transparent plastic material that is easy to mold and shape into various bottle designs. PET bottles are widely used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry due to their strength, shatter resistance, and ability to preserve the quality and freshness of the product. PET bottles are also recyclable, which makes them an environmentally friendly option as compared to other plastic containers. They are a cost-effective and convenient packaging solution for both the manufacturers and consumers.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for packaged beverages, such as bottled water, soft drinks, and juices, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the convenience of use associated with PET bottles, which therefore have become a popular choice for beverage manufacturers. In line with this, the durability and strength of PET bottles ensure that the product remains fresh and safe during transport and storage, which is further contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly practices among consumers and manufacturers is driving the market growth. This is supported by the easy recyclability of PET bottles, thus making them a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to other plastic containers. Moreover, significant technological advancements in PET bottle manufacturing are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the PET bottle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Amcor Limited

• Cospack America Corporation

• BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

• Rexam, Inc.

• Berry Global, Inc

• Graham Packaging Company Inc.

• Container Corporation of Canada

• Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

• Constar Internationals, Inc.

• Alpha Packaging

• Alpack Plastics

• Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

• Resilux NV

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global PET bottle market on the basis of capacity, color, technology, end-use, distribution channel and region.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

• High

• Medium

• Low

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Business to Business

• Retail

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫:

• Transparent

• Coloured

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Stretch Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion Blow Molding

• Thermoforming

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞:

• Packaged Water

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Food Bottles & Jars

• Non-Food Bottles & Jars

• Fruit Juice

• Beer

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

