Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size Projected to Reach USD 122.76 Billion, With CAGR of 17% in 2032 | Reports and Data

Cancer Biopsy Market Size – USD 29.88 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17%, Growing demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in revenue of the market is being significantly propelled by the emergence of non-invasive biopsy methods, including liquid biopsy, due to the advancements in diagnostic and imaging technologies.

The Global Cancer Biopsy Market size was USD 29.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018 and ranked as the second leading cause of death worldwide. One potential way to detect and monitor cancer that is less invasive and more efficient than traditional methods is through a "liquid biopsy," which involves searching for cancer biomarkers in bodily fluids such as blood or urine.

The demand for personalized treatment and targeted therapy is fueling the growth of the cancer biopsy market in terms of revenue. By accurately identifying the type and stage of cancer through biopsy samples, it becomes feasible to select the most suitable treatment for patients, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global cancer biopsy market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Illumina, Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• It is predicted that the instruments segment will be the main contributor to revenue over the forecast period. Various industries such as biotechnology, healthcare, and industry rely heavily on instruments to measure physical and chemical properties like pH levels, pressure, and temperature. The instruments segment covers a range of instruments such as laboratory, analytical, and process control instruments. The increasing demand for sophisticated analytical tools in research and development, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, is expected to drive the growth of this segment's revenue.

• It is expected that the largest revenue share in the upcoming period will come from the tissue biopsies segment. Tissue biopsy involves removing a tissue sample from a particular part of the body to assist in diagnosis or research. This category includes various types of biopsies such as incisional, excisional, needle, and others. Among these, needle biopsies are predicted to contribute the most significant revenue share due to their minimally invasive nature and ability to provide precise diagnostic information for various types of cancers and illnesses.

• North America is expected to dominate the revenue share in the cancer diagnostics market due to its advanced healthcare system, increased cancer incidence, and growing awareness of early cancer detection. Additionally, the market is expected to benefit from the presence of major corporations in the region. The demand for less invasive biopsy procedures and liquid biopsy is also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

• On August 9, 2022, Qiagen N.V. announced the release of QIAseq Targeted RNA Panels, a new tool that allows for the identification and measurement of RNA transcripts in liquid biopsy samples such as blood and urine. These panels offer a precise and highly sensitive method for analyzing gene expression, which can assist with cancer diagnosis and treatment.

• On August 30, 2021, it was announced that Danaher Corporation had acquired Aldevron, a leading manufacturer of plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins used in gene and cell therapy research. This acquisition will expand Danaher's bio sciences portfolio and enable them to offer a broader range of products and services to their customers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cancer biopsy market on the basis of Product Outlook, Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Tissue Biopsies

Needle Biopsies

Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Surgical Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

