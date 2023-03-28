Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,036 in the last 365 days.

FreshRec Re-Opens Record Label to Help Independent Musicians

Fresh Rec

Fresh Rec

FreshRec re-opens record label to empower independent musicians with affordable music distribution services and access to industry professionals. #musicindustry

FreshRec's mission is to help independent musicians succeed, providing affordable services for music distribution and exposure on major streaming platforms.”
— Kevin Jackson
HASSELT, LIMBURG, BELGIUM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshRec Re-Opens Record Label to Help Independent Musicians

New York, NY - Kevin Jackson, a music industry veteran, has re-opened and merged Fresh Records (US) and Fresh Records (UK) under the name FreshRec. The newly formed FreshRec is dedicated to helping independent musicians and artists distribute their music to all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, through affordable online services.

FreshRec aims to provide independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists. The company offers a wide range of services, including digital distribution, marketing, and promotion. FreshRec also provides artists with access to industry professionals, such as producers, engineers, and songwriters, to help them create the best possible music.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening FreshRec and providing independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists," said Jackson. "We understand the challenges that independent musicians face, and we are committed to helping them succeed and reach their full potential."

FreshRec is currently accepting submissions from independent musicians and artists. Musicians and artists interested in submitting their work to FreshRec should visit www.freshrec.co for more information.

About FreshRec:
FreshRec is a music distribution and promotion company dedicated to helping independent musicians and artists succeed in the music industry. The company offers affordable online services, such as digital distribution, marketing, and promotion, and provides artists with access to industry professionals, such as producers, engineers, and songwriters. FreshRec is committed to providing independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists. For more information, please visit www.freshrec.co.

Contact:

Kevin Jackson
FreshRec
support@freshrec.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

FreshRec Re-Opens Record Label to Help Independent Musicians

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more