FreshRec Re-Opens Record Label to Help Independent Musicians

New York, NY - Kevin Jackson, a music industry veteran, has re-opened and merged Fresh Records (US) and Fresh Records (UK) under the name FreshRec. The newly formed FreshRec is dedicated to helping independent musicians and artists distribute their music to all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, through affordable online services.
FreshRec aims to provide independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists. The company offers a wide range of services, including digital distribution, marketing, and promotion. FreshRec also provides artists with access to industry professionals, such as producers, engineers, and songwriters, to help them create the best possible music.
"We are thrilled to be re-opening FreshRec and providing independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists," said Jackson. "We understand the challenges that independent musicians face, and we are committed to helping them succeed and reach their full potential."
FreshRec is currently accepting submissions from independent musicians and artists. Musicians and artists interested in submitting their work to FreshRec should visit www.freshrec.co for more information.
About FreshRec:
FreshRec is a music distribution and promotion company dedicated to helping independent musicians and artists succeed in the music industry. The company offers affordable online services, such as digital distribution, marketing, and promotion, and provides artists with access to industry professionals, such as producers, engineers, and songwriters. FreshRec is committed to providing independent musicians with the same opportunities as major label artists. For more information, please visit www.freshrec.co.
