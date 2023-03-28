Global AdTech Market Size to Exceed US$ 825.98 Billion by 2028 | CAGR Of 9.22% | IMARC Group

The report has segmented the AdTech market on the basis of solution, advertising type, platform, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled"𝐀𝐝𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global AdTech market size reached US$ 470.85 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 825.98 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22% during 2023-2028.

Advertising technology, commonly referred to as AdTech, encompasses a suite of tools and software utilized by advertisers to connect effectively with their target audiences and measure the success of digital advertising campaigns. These include demand-side platforms, supply-side platforms, agency trading desks, ad servers, and ad networks as standard technologies that enable advertisers to purchase ad impressions and select specific audiences across multiple publisher sites. Additionally, AdTech involves a search engine marketing (SEM) platform, which plays a critical role in increasing website visibility within search engine results pages (SERPs). Consequently, brands, agencies, and advertisers extensively utilize the solution to seamlessly manage integrated campaigns and maximize their return on investment (ROI) in digital advertising.

AdTech Market Trends:

The global Advertising Technology market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing product demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their business operations and connect with clients overseas. Additionally, the rising product utilization to optimize productivity and streamline the ad buying and planning process is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing employment of programmatic advertising and the surging adoption of digital marketing methods are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising utilization of privacy-compliant and transparent advertisement practices to keep confidential client information secure is supporting the advertising technology market growth. In line with this, key market players are incorporating emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT), with AdTech services to generate personalized ads based on the interests of the targeted customer, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth.

AdTech Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the AdTech market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Criteo

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• The Trade Desk Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Solution:

• Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)

• Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)

• Ad Networks

• Data Management Platforms (DMPs)

• Others

Breakup by Advertising Type:

• Programmatic Advertising

• Search Advertising

• Display Advertising

• Mobile Advertising

• Email Marketing

• Native Advertising

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Mobile

• Web

• Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Media and Entertainment

• BFSI

• Education

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

