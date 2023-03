Exploring the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market and Surpass $1,876.75 million by 2027 - AMR

Emerging Technologies and Growing Prevalence of Biliary and Pancreatic Disorders to Boost the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoscopy is a medical procedure that enables healthcare professionals to view the internal organs and tissues of the human body in detail, without the need for invasive surgery. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP, is a specific type of endoscopy that is used to diagnose and treat disorders of the pancreas and biliary system.

ERCP devices are designed to help healthcare professionals to visualize and access the pancreas and biliary system, and to perform procedures such as removing gallstones, dilating strictures, and placing stents. These devices are becoming increasingly important and widely adopted, due to the growing prevalence of conditions such as biliary disease, pancreatitis, and liver disease.

According to Allied Market Research, the global market for ๐„๐‘๐‚๐ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $1,212.94 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2019 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.6% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2019 ๐ญ๐จ 2027, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $1,876.75 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2027. This growth is driven by several factors, including an increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and a growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ has had a significant impact on many aspects of healthcare, including endoscopic services. Given that COVID-19 is primarily spread through contact and droplets, healthcare providers of endoscopy are facing increased risks during the pandemic, as endoscopy procedures require close physical proximity between patients and personnel.

A report from Hong Kong, based on experience with SARS, found that the risk of infection was 5% for physicians, 4% for nurses, and 8% for healthcare assistants. This underscores the importance of implementing strict isolation and infection control measures, as well as the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), to minimize the risk of transmission during endoscopy procedures.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š was the largest market for ERCP devices in 2019, owing to the high expenditure on research and development (R&D), the presence of major players in the region, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the availability of advanced medical technologies and the increasing prevalence of pancreas and biliary system-related disorders in the region are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

However, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing investments by governments of Asian countries in healthcare infrastructure development. The rising prevalence of pancreas and biliary system-related disorders in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of ERCP devices, is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the availability of low-cost ERCP devices in the region is expected to increase the demand for these devices among healthcare providers.

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž is also expected to witness significant growth in the ERCP device market, due to the increasing incidence of pancreas and biliary system-related disorders, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the market, owing to the increasing awareness about ERCP devices and the rising demand for advanced medical technologies in these regions.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ง๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐œ๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Olympus

2. Conmed

3. Hobbs Medical

4. TeleMed Systems

5. Boston Scientific

6. Cook Group

7. Ambu

8. Becton

9. Dickinson and Company

10. Fujifilm Holding

11. and Medtronic Plc

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a medical procedure that involves the use of an endoscope to diagnose and treat diseases of the pancreas and biliary system. The global ERCP market is segmented based on product type and application.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

The product type segment is further divided into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging devices, energy devices, and others. The endoscopes sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the ERCP market in 2019. Endotherapy devices are further divided into sphincterotome, lithotripter, stents, cannulas, forceps, snares, catheters, guiding wires, balloons, baskets, and others. Imaging devices include ultrasound, X-ray, and magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP). Energy devices include electrocautery and laser devices.

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The application segment is further divided into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. Biliary sphincterotomy is a procedure that involves making a small incision in the muscle surrounding the bile duct to relieve blockages. Biliary dilatation is a procedure that involves widening the bile duct to remove blockages. Biliary stenting is a procedure that involves placing a stent in the bile duct to keep it open. Pancreatic sphincterotomy is a procedure that involves making a small incision in the muscle surrounding the pancreatic duct to relieve blockages. Pancreatic duct dilatation is a procedure that involves widening the pancreatic duct to remove blockages. Pancreatic duct stenting is a procedure that involves placing a stent in the pancreatic duct to keep it open.

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The global ERCP market is also segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for ERCP devices, owing to the high expenditure on research and development, presence of major players, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development and rising demand for advanced medical technologies.

In conclusion, the ERCP market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. The product type segment is further divided into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging devices, energy devices, and others, while the application segment is further divided into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. The geographic segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

