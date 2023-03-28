Wall Covering Market Report 2023 | Size Worth US$ 47.2 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

Wall Covering Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study “Wall Covering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, The global wall covering market size reached US$ 36.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Wall covering represents a range of flexible textured wallpaper sheets or fabrics applied on vertical surfaces to cover, decorate, and protect the interior space of a building. They comprise of multiple product types, such as vinyl, non-woven, paper-based, fabric, tile, metal wall covering, and others. Wall covering materials aid in withstanding scratches or scribbles caused by furniture, hiding imperfections, adding textures in residential areas, lowering the risk of mold, and improving the overall aesthetics of the space. They are even non-toxic, easy to install, cost-effective, and require less maintenance. Wall covering products are chemical, moisture, and fire-resistant and can be employed semi-permanently or permanently based on individual preferences. Consequently, they find widespread applications in residential and commercial constructions across the globe.

Wall Covering Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating investments in infrastructural projects, the elevating construction of numerous residential and non-residential complexes, and the rising need to protect interiors from moisture and stains are among the key factors driving the global wall covering market. In addition to this, the increasing consumer inclination on visually appealing exterior and interior wall designs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the launch of graphic designs and the introduction of digital printing technologies to print textiles in several textures are further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of premium wall coverings with high-quality finishes in the kitchen, bathrooms, shower enclosure, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the development of insulated wall panels to offer superior insulation and the growing number of strategic collaborations among leading market players to innovate new products in various colors, sizes, patterns, and materials for catering to the evolving consumer requirements are anticipated to bolster the global wall covering market over the forecasted period.

Wall Covering Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• A.S. Création Tapeten AG

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• Architonic

• Asian Paints Ltd

• Brewster Home Fashion

• F. Schumacher & Co.

• Grandeco Wallfashion Group

• J. Josephson Inc.

• Osborne & Little

• Saint-Gobain

• Sanderson Design Group

• York Wallcoverings Inc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Wall Panel

• Wall Paper

o Vinyl Wallpaper

o Non-woven Wallpaper

o Paper-based Wallpaper

o Fabric Wallpaper

o Others

• Tile

• Metal Wall Covering

• Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

• Digital

• Traditional

Breakup by Application:

• New Construction

• Renovation

Breakup by End User:

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

