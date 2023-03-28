Master’s students simulate Serbia-Kosovo negotiations ahead of crucial summit

Last Saturday (18 March), after almost a decade of negotiations, the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia reached a verbal agreement on the implementation of an EU-backed deal to normalise relations between the two countries.

The summit took place in the Macedonian city of Ohrid. As negotiators prepared for the talks, master’s students at the EUI School of Transnational Governance delved into the issues at stake in the long-standing conflict together with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcák. The students were given access to the EU's agreement proposal and had 24 hours to prepare a simulation of the issues that could arise during the real negotiations in Ohrid, each impersonating one of the parties, rehearsing possible scenarios and outcomes.

The lecture was part of the specialisation track in peace and security within the school’s Master in Transnational Governance led by STG Executive Director Fabrizio Tassinari. For this special class, Tassinari was joint by two eminent diplomats and adjunct professors at the School of Transnational Governance: First, Miroslav Lajcák, who led the negotiations in Ohrid, as well as his predecessor Robert Cooper.

