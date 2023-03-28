ANISI SWORN-IN AS NEW CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission has filled the vacant position of the new Chief Electoral Officer following the swearing-in of Mr. Jasper Anisi by the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House this morning.

Mr. Anisi took his Oaths of Office and Allegiance pledging to serve His Majesty’s Government to the best of his ability during his tenure in Office. The swearing-in ceremony formalized his appointment to the constitutional post.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Anisi was the Registrar of the Political Parties Commission in the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

He also served with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODDP) for a number of years before moving onto to the Political Parties Commission.

Mr Anisi, from Malaita Province replaced former CEO Mrs. Jane Waetara who was appointed as Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Nations in 2022.

Anisi attained his Undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Papua New Guinea and his Master’s degree in Law from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Oath of Office

Oath of Office signining

Jasper, GG and SIEC team

Jasper, GG and family

Congratulation from GG

-GCU Press