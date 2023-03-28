GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Advisory announces it's third quarter financial results Q3, 2022 in a release that will also be available on the company's website.
The Company's Institutional Unit reported EBITDA of $41 million, a % 5.6 improvement even though contracts decreased compared to the same quester last year. "Glenbrook Advisory continues in it's efforts to develop it's services on all sectors of management including Institutional and Retail investment." Archie Brook, Managing Director added "A positive shift in operational services and cost reduction contributed to overall growth. The recent liquidity stress brought on by the Ukraine conflict saw a decline in Institutional activity, however this was offset by exponential growth in the retail sector."
Glenbrook Advisory's management anticipates next quarters (Q1, 2023) earnings to be nearer to targeted growth levels 1% for Institutional division to 2% to 4% for retail account Holders.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.