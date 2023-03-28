EMU Department of Elementary Education Organised a Talk on Psycho-Educational Support and Sharing

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Department of Elementary Education organized a post-earthquake psycho-educational support and sharing talk with pre-school teachers in Famagusta and İskele regions under the title of “Being a Teacher in Difficult Times”. The event, held at the EMU Özay Oral Library Auditorium Hall, was attended by the administrators and teachers of schools specified as practice schools within the scope of OOEG 424 Teaching Practice – II course, Department of Elementary Education academic staff members and research assistants.

During the conversation, the events experienced in schools after the earthquake, the measures taken and other problems experienced in pre-school education and relevant solutions were discussed. At the end of the event, the participants decided to hold regular talk sessions on this subject, to host the event in different schools, and to develop experience sharing and cooperation amongst teachers.