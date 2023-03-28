Students of EMU Tourism Faculty Attend Career Days Organised at the Arkın İskele Hotel

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism attended Arkın Group Career Days held at The Arkın İskele Hotel and met with hotel managers. During the event, which took place with the intense participation of the Faculty of Tourism students, the students had the opportunity to meet with the managers of three different branches, namely The Arkın Colony Hotel, The Arkın İskele Hotel and Arkın Palm Beach Hotel.

During the event, members of the staff working in different fields of service such as Human Resources, Food & Beverage, Sales and Marketing, Guest Relations, Spa & Wellness, Housekeeping, Animation, Purchasing, IT, Accounting, Security, Front Office, Kitchen and Technical unit were available to answer questions. Students also had the chance to explore the physical spaces and infrastructural facilities by wandering around the hotel building and outdoors. Students had the opportunity to present their CVs while leaving their job application forms at the event.

In a statement on the subject, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, put forth that the Arkın Group Career Days event was successful and the students gained many valuable information. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also emphasized that the students had the opportunity to meet with industry leaders at the event and learn about the operation and the realities of the business life. Stating that the event will be a step for students to reach their career goals, Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that students had the chance to learn about different departments of hotel businesses, apply for jobs and connect with professionals.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that the introductory meetings held with the managers of three different branches of Arkın Group helped the students find out more about the job opportunities in the sector and were also supportive in the job application process of the students. Emphasizing that during the event, the students had the chance to learn about the different aspects of the hotel service areas and that they had the opportunity to explore the infrastructure and physical spaces by walking around the hotel building. Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that students have the opportunity to acquire the skills and information essential to reach their career goals.