Veterinary Imaging Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2026

Veterinary Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterinary imaging market refers to the use of imaging technology in the diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases. This market includes a range of imaging modalities, such as X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT), among others.

The global veterinary imaging market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of animal diseases, growing pet ownership, and advancements in imaging technology.

Some of the key players in the veterinary imaging market include companies such as Agfa- Gevaert N.V., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.), General Electric (GE Healthcare), IMV Technologies group, (IMV imaging), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)., among others.

The types of veterinary imaging technologies available on the market include digital radiography, fluoroscopy, nuclear medicine, and endoscopy, among others. These technologies can be used to diagnose a range of conditions in animals, including cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, and neurological disorders, among others.

With the increasing importance of early detection and accurate diagnosis in animal healthcare, the veterinary imaging market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

The global ﻿Veterinary Imaging Market was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Technological advancements in imaging systems, surge in pet ownership across the world and increase in spending on animal health drive the growth of the global veterinary imaging market. However, the lack of veterinary infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped countries hinders market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies creates new opportunities in the market.

The instrument segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market share of the global Veterinary Imaging Market in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to technologically advanced instruments, rise in animal healthcare spending in developing nations, surge in adoption of imaging systems, and ease inaccessibility. On the other hand, the research also analyses the segments including reagents and others.

The companion animal segment contributed to the largest market share in the global veterinary imaging market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2018, and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of companion animals, a rise in the number of pet insurance purchases, and a considerable increase in number of veterinary clinics and physicians. However, the large animals segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to an increase in the number of large animal veterinarians, surge in adoption of cattle, and an increase in large animal health awareness and expenditure on their welfare.

North America held the largest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global veterinary imaging market in 2019, and will maintain its lion’s share during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of advanced veterinary imaging facilities and skilled veterinary professionals, availability of veterinary hospitals, and rise in demand for advanced imaging systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to development in veterinary facility, improvement in animal health awareness, and increase in number of veterinary clinics & hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities

Key market players analyzed in the research include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings, corp. (Sonosite, Inc.), General Electric (GE Healthcare), IMV Technologies group (IMV imaging), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

