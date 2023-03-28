Discover the Magic of Kelingking Beach: TripAdvisor's Best Beaches in The World 2023

Kelingking Beach: A stunning natural wonder that will leave you in awe of its crystal-clear waters and unique rock formations

Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali has been named one of the Best Beaches in The World 2023 by TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, ranked 16th out of 25

KABUPATEN KLUNGKUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelingking Beach, located in Nusa Penida, Klungkung Regency, Bali, has been named as one of the Best Beaches in The World 2023 by TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards. This beach is ranked 16th out of 25 beaches around the world for its breathtaking scenery and crystal-clear waters.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second time, after being named the best beach in the world in 2019 and the second-best beach in Asia," said Bupati Klungkung I Nyoman Suwirta during a press conference on Monday (27/3/23). "We are grateful that Kelingking Beach has once again received this prestigious award from travelers around the world."

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site, providing travelers with reviews, recommendations, and online booking services for various travel-related services. The Travelers' Choice Awards are given based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from travelers on TripAdvisor.

"Kelingking Beach perfectly embodies our island's tagline, The Blue Paradise Island, which highlights the beauty of Nusa Penida, especially the clear blue waters and underwater adventures," added Bupati Suwirta.

Apart from TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, Kelingking Beach has received other international recognitions. The beach's unique rock formation, resembling a dinosaur's T-Rex backbone, has made it one of the most popular beaches on Instagram in 2021, and it was ranked ninth in CNN Travel's Asia's 50 Most Beautiful Beaches 2021.

The recognition has brought many benefits to the local community, especially those who run micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. "We hope that this recognition will have a positive impact on the UMKM (micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises) in Nusa Penida, especially Kelingking Beach. We continue to improve our facilities and infrastructure, such as building hotels, restaurants, and other tourist facilities," explained Bupati Suwirta.

Since 2015, the government has been improving the island's infrastructure, such as the harbor, roads, and tourist facilities, to provide better access and services for tourists. "Nusa Penida is the perfect destination for tourists who want to experience the real Bali. It offers a unique experience with its stunning beaches, hidden waterfalls, and authentic Balinese culture," said Bupati Suwirta.

In conclusion, the recognition of Kelingking Beach as one of the Best Beaches in The World 2023 by TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards is proof of the island's beauty and the government's commitment to providing the best possible experience for tourists. The local community is excited to welcome travelers from around the world to discover the magic of Kelingking Beach and the unique charm of Nusa Penida.