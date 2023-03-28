The cybersecurity architects at Azure IAM have announced that they are now able to design and implement robust verification systems for collaborative, decentralized business environments.

Sterling, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - As decentralized data storage is becoming the new normal for many industries, Azure IAM announces it is now adapting its service to the changing landscape. As part of their cybersecurity architect solutions, they design adaptive MFA and access management systems for cooperatives and other organizations.

Azure IAM Announces MFA Cybersecurity Architect Service For Cooperatives

This new service is designed for large, employee-owned businesses that may have different cybersecurity or cloud storage needs than a traditional business. Azure IAM's certified cybersecurity architects can build custom security infrastructure to defend these clients from threats both internal and external.

As a Microsoft partner, Azure IAM has access to a large toolkit of solutions which can in turn be accessed through the Azure Active Directory, an all-in-one control panel for all other implementations. Also included in their toolkit are a number of solutions designed for large workforces based around on-premise data storage, including the Authenticator app and verification protocols designed by Sailpoint.

For these internally governed companies, Azure IAM can build solutions that automate the verification process through flexible MFA and permissions management systems. These systems are intended to ensure that network governance remains unconsolidated while a high degree of security is maintained.

This is the latest in a series of expansions by the consulting firm as they continue to incorporate new strategies and technologies into their toolkit. Through this expansion, they are also seeking to keep up with the latest industry trends regarding how businesses are run, and to reflect the large-scale adoption of cloud technology as a mainstay of most commercial operations.

Azure IAM's solutions are fully scalable and customizable, making them an ideal choice for cooperative businesses that are likely to require more adaptive data structures. By implementing the Azure Active Directory, the firm seeks to ensure that these ever-changing verification procedures can be tightly contained and controlled.

Azure IAM's team is available now for consultations on custom verification systems.

