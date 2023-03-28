New Children's Book Brings Readers into a Delicious Ice Cream Wonderland

Author shares the unlimited potential of imagination to create a fun escape

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Making her publishing debut, musician Heidi Rickard has released a new sweet-treat themed children's book, "Ice Cream from The Sky."

"Ice Cream from The Sky" follows young Addy, who is bored and frustrated from being cooped up inside, due to the snow. When her Aunt Leah comes for a surprise visit, she invites Addy outside with her to make 'ice cream from the sky.'

"Addy's outdoor adventure is based off of similar experiences I had as a kid," Rickard said. "My older sister would always try to get me to come play outside in the winter. She is the one who originated the idea of 'ice cream from the sky.'"

With Aunt Leah's help, Addy learns how she can change the world around her, using just her imagination. Together they explore their new wonderland of ice cream, frozen treats and candy, to retreat to a land of fun and endless possibilities.

"I want to encourage readers of all ages to follow their creativity and imagination," Rickard said. "Your imagination is a place you can go to create, where new ideas are born, and you're not limited to what's reasonable or expected."

Rickard has also combined her love for music with her passion for writing and released a companion song, also called "Ice Cream from The Sky." With her music and book, she hopes to inspire readers to dig deep into their imagination and find their own magical world.

About the author

Heidi Rickard is an indie singer/songwriter and recording artist with multiple electro-pop album releases. Her love for music, art, and writing has been strong since she was a child, being nurtured greatly by her creative family and the churches where they attended. Her latest music project, "Peppermint Rendezvous", is set to release during the holidays of 2023. The Christmas album includes traditional covers and her original holiday songs, among them "Ice Cream from The Sky", which shares an inspiration from one of her childhood experiences with her first children's storybook. She loves to travel, watch movies, and do just about anything artistic and creative. Her and her husband, Steve, have two grown children and live in Clinton Township, Mich.

To learn more, please visit https://heidirickard.com/.

