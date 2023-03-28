Austin, TX Business Law Firm Structure Law Group, LLLP Welcomes Business Attorney Cassandra Santos To Their Team.

Experienced Business Attorney Cassandra Santos Joins The Austin, Texas Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP.

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of experienced Austin business attorney Cassandra Santos to its growing corporate team. Cassandra D. Santos is a business attorney who counsels businesses and individuals in a wide range of transactional matters, including business formations, reviewing and drafting business and commercial agreements, purchase and sale agreements, non-disclosures, service contracts, and employment and independent contractor related agreements. She strives to deeply understand what motivates and concerns her clients so she can achieve the best possible outcome in each unique case.

Prior to joining Structure Law Group, Ms. Santos spent several years at a business law firm in Texas, specializing in a wide range of domestic and international transactional matters. During this time, she focused on all aspects of business formation, business operating agreements, membership transfer agreements, and corporate governance, particularly with clients from Mexico interested in starting businesses in the United States.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Structure Law Group's exceptional team of talented and well-rounded professionals! I look forward to growing with the team, serving its clientele, and helping the firm expand into the Texas market," said Ms. Santos.

Ms. Santos obtained her J.D. from St. Mary's University School of Law. Prior to law school, Ms. Santos received her B.A. in International Relations with a specialization in International Communication Media, cum laude, from Texas A&M University and is a proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 2017. During her time at A&M, Ms. Santos studied abroad and lived with a host family for half a year in Sevilla, Spain, a city that will forever hold a special place in her heart.

"We are excited to welcome Cassandra to our growing team of business attorneys in Austin, Texas. With her experience and dedication to client service, we are confident that she will make significant contributions to our firm and the businesses we represent. As Texas continues to experience tremendous growth, we are committed to providing the highest quality legal services to support the needs of our clients and help them thrive in this dynamic and exciting state," said attorney, Austin Jackson.

Ms. Santos can be reached at:

csantos@structurelaw.com or (512) 881-7500

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is an experienced business law firm that serves clients all over the world. Our team of legal professionals is dedicated to providing the best possible legal services and client experience. With offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, we are well-positioned to provide legal services to companies of all sizes and types. We strive to exceed expectations and provide a superior client experience through innovative strategies and cost-effective solutions. Our services include start-up and financing, business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights, and commercial real estate. We are committed to helping our clients achieve success by providing them with quality legal services and advice.

Structure Law Group, LLP is a trusted team of legal professionals with extensive experience in the areas of:



Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

OUR LOCATIONS:

Austin, Texas Office:

7600 Burnet Road

Suite 515

Austin, TX 78757

Phone: (512) 881-7500

Los Angeles Office:

1801 Century Park E #475

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Phone: (310) 818-7500

Silicon Valley Office:

1754 Technology Drive

Suite 135

San Jose, CA 95110

Phone: (408) 441-7500

For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (512) 881-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com

For more information about business law careers at Structure Law Group, LLP, please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19242211.htm