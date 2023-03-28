IFF Introduces New Animal Nutrition Solution for Piglets

Axtra® PRIME improves nutrient digestion for enhanced piglet performance

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF, today announced the launch of Axtra® PRIME, an optimized enzyme blend designed to address key challenges in piglet production. Now available in the U.S., this highly effective feed solution improves nutrient digestion, enhances gut health, and delivers measurable performance results.

Targeted nutrition from an early age is essential for successful swine production, but several issues can disrupt feed strategies and adversely affect performance during this critical time. Stress during weaning can reduce feed intake and increase susceptibility to diarrhea. At the same time, diet changes and use of cheaper ingredients often introduce more variability and higher fiber into the diet. This can negatively impact nutrient digestibility and animal performance.

"Axtra® PRIME is specifically formulated to mitigate these risks by targeting key digestibility challenges," said Madhukar Kulkarni, global segment manager, swine, Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, IFF. "By improving nutrient digestion and feed utilization, it helps to create a favorable nutribiotic state in the gut of the piglet, thereby minimizing susceptibility to disturbances in the gut and maximizing overall performance."

Axtra® PRIME ‒ a combination of xylanase, beta-glucanase, alpha-amylase and protease enzymes - has been shown to consistently support healthier and faster piglet growth across different diet types. A growing number of studies[1],[2] highlight the significant potential benefits of supplementing various feed formulations with this optimized enzyme blend – both in terms of piglet growth performance and producers' profitability.

[1] Ester Vinyeta and others (2023). The effect of a multi-enzyme containing xylanase, β-glucanase, protease and amylase added to a high-fiber corn-based complex diet containing by-products, in comparison to a conventional commercial diet, on the growth performance of weaned pigs. [2] Ester Vinyeta and others (2023). The effect of a multi-enzyme containing xylanase, β-glucanase, protease and amylase added to a high-fiber wheat-barley-rye based diet containing by-products, on the growth performance of weaned pigs.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit animalnutrition.iff.com

Welcome to IFF

At IFF IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients, and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Denisse Gaudin

Marketing Communications Manager

+31 615 102 508

Denisse.Gaudin@iff.com

SOURCE IFF