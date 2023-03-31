Galaxy Skyverse – Launching the most immersive metaverse experience through an AAA MOMA game with economy development.

Galaxy Skyverse Logo GSV Studios Inc. - Cities GSV Studios Inc. - Planets

GSV is a metaverse-based gaming project with land development—the first VR-based metaverse mall with digital shopping through the platform marketplace.

BVI, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Skyverse is a real-time, multiplayer, and 4x strategy game. It is set in a mirroring world that aims to replicate the real world through the metaverse. Galaxy Skyverse also offers a next-generation shopping experience with its virtual metaverse mall on each of the planets within the galaxy. Customers could shop in the real world in this virtual gaming world. Users would also have access to various options such as bookstores, clothing brands, pharmacies, banking services and various Digital assets etc.

Galaxy Skyverse aims to change the narrative of real-time strategy games completely. They plan to execute their vision by focusing on integrating the blockchain and gaming industries. Ruskin Felix Barar, CEO of Galaxy Skyverse, says, “The key to any blockchain project is the community. Thus, we aim to deliver the best experience to the players for them to immerse themselves in our GSV platform.”

The gaming company behind the project, GSV Studios Inc., headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, is designing a platform where players can own separate land parcels with unique resources. The players can then mint further resources through the game as they build their cities further. buy/sell trade on the commercial spaces, explore and battle with other planets and players. The game consists of nine planets. The nine planets are as follows:

• Oto

• Lishoc

• Nula

• Ossi

• Sithi

• Tryth

• Undar

• Yebon

• Zind

GSV Studios will plan to launch its first planet collection in Q3 2023. The game involves resource management, battling for domination, creating allies and foes on the planet and between planets, and interplanetary trade, travel, and resources opportunity. GSV Studios aims to enable web 3.0 deployment through the game and build its own inherent token – GSV token that will enable digital asset development, ownership and trade.

Each planet will have its various digital and virtual resources distributed within the planets.

Users will be able to mint these resources from their land parcels. Players can attain randomized versions of resources on their planets based on the rarity and utility of their land parcels.

The experience will be purely metaverse-based so that companies can set up commercial digital shops in the land lots. They will then be able to sell several products, merchandise, and other digital goods to the customers, both owning residential lots or outsiders. Companies can also create experiences for malls, events, and concerts and provide access to the same.

Ruskin Felix Barar, CEO of Galaxy Skyverse, says, “The project aims to bridge the gap between reality and metaverse through active integration of Web 3.0 technology and metaverse development. We aim to create an alternative environment to the present reality by introducing this platform – Galaxy Skyverse.”

The project has a building community of more than 35,000 users and will look to launch the first NFT collection for the game in Q3 2023. The company is also in its seed phase and partnered with RFC, a leading blockchain consulting firm, for its metaverse development.