[Accumulate talents for conventions and exhibitions] IPIM’s two-line + practice parallel comprehensively improves the professional level of personnel in conventions and exhibitions

MACAU, March 28 - The Macao Special Administrative Region government adopts the “1+4” moderately diversified development strategy. As one of the four key development industries, MICE is one of the key industries which focuses on cultivating local convention and exhibition personnel in order to promote the sustainable and professional development of the industry. Therefore, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has been paying attention to the building of the echelon of local convention and exhibition practitioners and supporting the development of the industry through multiple channels.

Two-line + practice parallel to improve the professional level of personnel in conventions and exhibitions

From 2020 to 2022, in order to continuously improve the professional level of local personnel in conventions and exhibitions, enhance their knowledge of business operation, and provide support to the industry amid the epidemic, IPIM adjusted the training mode in a timely manner in response to the impact of the epidemic, and used new media software to strengthen online elements, so as to arrange a series of convention and exhibition training through a combination of online and offline methods.

In terms of online training on conventions and exhibitions, a total of 10 sessions were held from 2020 to 2022, in which many convention and exhibition consultants and experts in the convention and exhibition industry were invited to share their practical knowledge of the industry or introduce the latest trends in international convention and exhibition development. An online review was also set up for the industry to learn from the past at any time, with more than 7,000 online views.

In terms of offline training on conventions and exhibitions, IPIM has coordinated with the Macao Convention & Exhibition Association (MCEA) and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). Since 2021, more than 130 people have obtained certificates for convention and exhibition courses under the “DFP Training Programme” organized by DSAL.

In addition, by cooperating with the coordinators of convention and exhibition activities, IPIM employs construction technical trainees in the convention and exhibition industry as temporary staff for large-scale convention and exhibition activities, which not only provides them with opportunities in the practice of conventions and exhibitions, but also expand the talent pool of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry.

Look forward to the development prospects of the convention and exhibition industry and make adequate career planning

The building of the echelon of convention and exhibition practitioners in 2023 is one of the most important tasks of IPIM in the field. As a new beginning of this year’s training on conventions and exhibitions, the “34th Certified in Exhibition Management® (CEM CHINA) Learning Program” is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), undertaken by CCPIT’s Training Center of China Chamber of International Commerce and IPIM, and implemented by the Macau Fair & Trade Association, in which a total of 46 trainees have completed the first course from February 13 to 17. Macao is one of the cities with a relatively large number of CEM graduates in the country, and has trained more than 252 CEM certified exhibition managers so far.

Tony Lam, President of the Macau Fair & Trade Association, entrusted as the executive unit of the 34th CEM course, expressed his gratitude to the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region for its support to the convention and exhibition industry during the three years of the epidemic, namely launching various support schemes of subsidy for job creation and training courses, which had an active participation of the convention and exhibition practitioners. Furthermore, most of the convention and exhibition activities were only postponed rather than canceled during the epidemic period, which allowed the entire echelon of convention and exhibition industry personnel to be retained. Recently faced with the full recovery of the economy after the epidemic, the convention and exhibition industry continues to increase its efforts to carry out various training work, including the 34th CEM courses. In addition to improving their knowledge on the business operation, the participants of the courses are from government, industries, universities and research field and are also conducive to brainstorming and team building.

Participating trainees pointed out that the content of the training courses on convention and exhibition is diverse, covering the development of the convention and exhibition industry, risk management, budget management, etc. The teaching mode of the courses combines cases studies with theory, so that trainees can obtain the latest industry information, enjoying the overall high level of professionalism and practicality. Opportunities for exchange of ideas were also provided to participating convention and exhibition practitioners to better understand and grasp the prospects and opportunities for the cooperation and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, especially in the Macao-Hengqin convention and exhibition industry, through which practitioners could also broaden their horizons, facilitate their career planning and benefit a deal great.

Actively looking for international training courses to be held in Macao

During the “UFI Asia Pacific Conference” 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, representatives from IPIM and the convention and exhibition industry negotiated with UFI representatives to introduce more UFI-certified training certificate courses on conventions and exhibitions to be held in Macao.

For the future, IPIM has made a series of work arrangements to promote the development of the convention and exhibition industry, striving to “leap from quantitative change to qualitative change”, so as to promote the professional and market-oriented development of the convention and exhibition industry, and push forward the cooperation between Macao and Hengqin in conventions and exhibitions, such as holding exhibition activities under the model of “one MICE in two places”, to broaden the space for development of the convention and exhibition industry and increase the attractiveness and linkage of Macao’s conventions and exhibitions.

In terms of talent training, in addition to continuing to hold courses, IPIM will go on cooperating with the Macao convention and exhibition industry to carry out training projects targeted to market development, work skills, and other aspects, and promote different types of convention and exhibition activities to be held in Macao, providing practitioners with practical platforms and development opportunities.