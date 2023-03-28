[Running with full capacity] IPIM’s series of investment promotion measures facilitate the moderate diversification of the economy

MACAU, March 28 - In line with the “1+4” moderately diversified development strategy and continuing to introduce investors to the local market, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) actively makes various investment promotion efforts, focusing on accelerating the implementation of more new projects.

From 2020 to 2022, IPIM’s “one-stop” service for investors received 820 new investment plans, of which 552 were completed and followed up, and 157 of them involve, with the R&D and manufacturing of traditional Chinese medicine as entry point, projects of the four major industries, such as the big health, modern finance, high-tech, MICE business, culture and sport.

Being optimistic about the new mode of joint development of industries in Macao and Hengqin

Investors stated that they have chosen to settle in Macao for the following reasons: 1) they are optimistic about Macao’s great geographical advantages as a tourist city adjacent to Mainland China; 2) they are optimistic about the development of Hengqin, and the integration of Macao and Hengqin can bring new opportunities for enterprises engaged in smart cities and smart living; 3) they understand that Macao has a grand vision of development which is to integrate into the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao scientific and technological innovation corridor, therefore, they are also optimistic about the future development potential of Macao and willing to settle in Macao in advance.

From January to February 2023, the “one-stop” service for investors received 56 new investment plans, which stands for a considerable increase compared with the same period in 2022, reflecting the international recognition and confidence in the prospects of the Macao market and the new model of industrial linkage development of the “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Spaces + Results Sharing” .

“Going Global” for the accurate business matching and investment promotion

In addition, IPIM and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin jointly “went global” to attract investment. From March 12 to 22, a delegation was formed to visit Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. Through multiple accurate business matchmaking arrangements, a total of 10 investment promotion and matchmaking activities were held, in which about 280 matchmaking and negotiation sessions were organized, resulting in 6 signed projects, and multiple local enterprises related to the four major industries were visited, helping to implement the goal of moderate diversification of Macao’s economy.

Implementation of “attracting investment through exhibition”

Furthermore, in deepening the implementation of “attracting investment through exhibitions”, IPIM adheres to the principle of “proper positioning prior to the exhibitions, follow-up during the exhibitions, and performance tracking after the exhibition”, allowing businessmen participating in exhibitions to deeply understand the advantages of Macao’s business operations, thus exerting the momentum of “industry + conventions and exhibitions”. From 2020 to 2022, IPIM arranged more than 7,000 business matchmaking sessions during the convention and exhibition business activities to facilitate two-way trade and investment cooperation between all parties.

In the future, IPIM will continue to expand channels for attracting investment, promote the business environment and advantages of Macao, and encourage more investors to develop business in Macao. Moreover, IPIM will further optimize and integrate its investment services, and, by combining with the “industry + conventions and exhibitions” and other models, create a sustainable business environment for enterprises, thereby enriching the diversified development of Macao’s industries.