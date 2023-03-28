Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market 2023 | Worth US$ 10.6 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 9.67%

Dimethyl Ether Market 2023-2028

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022 and expects to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.67% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook 2023-2028:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dimethyl ether industry. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is an organic compound with the chemical formula CH3OCH3. It is produced by dehydrating methanol, which can be derived from renewable sources such as biomass or waste. It is a colorless, non-toxic, and highly flammable gas that is easily liquefied under moderate pressure. It has many applications, including fuel for diesel engines, a propellant in aerosol sprays, and a refrigerant. It also produces other chemicals like dimethyl sulfate, acetic acid, and methyl methacrylate. It is considered an attractive alternative to conventional fuels due to its clean-burning properties and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Dimethyl Ether Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for clean-burning fuels. In line with this, the rising popularity of DME as a substitute for diesel and LPG in various applications is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the DME is also used as a refrigerant, solvent, and aerosol propellant, further expanding its application scope. Apart from this, the key companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and developing new applications for DME. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of dimethyl ether in various end-use industries is providing a boost to the market. Additionally, the increasing number of LPG plants to meet the energy demands of the expanding population is expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top dimethyl ether market manufacturers being

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

• Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

• ENN Energy Holdings Limited

• Grillo-Werke AG

• Korea Gas Corp

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Oberon Fuels

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• The Chemours Company

• Zagros Petrochemical Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Methanol

• Coal

• Natural Gas

• Bio-Based

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Fuel

• Aerosol Propellent

• LPG Blending

• Chemical Feedstock

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

