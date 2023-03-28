Cloud-Based VDI Market 2023 | Worth US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 16.07%

Cloud-Based VDI Market 2023-2028

The global cloud-based VDI market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022 and expects to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.07% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud-based VDI market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global cloud-based VDI market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.07% during 2023-2028.

Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a service that allows users to access a virtual desktop environment from anywhere with an internet connection. This model hosts the desktop environment on cloud servers rather than local hardware, providing greater flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. Users can access their virtual desktops through a web browser or dedicated application, and the virtual environment can be customized to meet individual needs. Cloud-based VDI offers centralized management, improved security, and cost savings over traditional desktop computing models. Organizations can also easily provision or de-provision desktops as needed, making it a popular choice for remote work and BYOD (bring your own device) policies.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-based-vdi-market/requestsample

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of remote work. In line with this, the rising need for flexible, secure, and scalable computing solutions is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the cloud-based VDI offers benefits such as cost savings, centralized management, and improved security, driving its adoption in various industries such as IT, healthcare, BFSI, and education. Apart from this, the emerging trend of digitization and virtualization is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) across various industrial verticals and the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) are providing a boost to the market. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market further.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3y7leQO

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hp Inc.

• International Business Machines

• Microsoft Corporation

• NComputing Co. Ltd.

• Rackspace Us Inc.

• Vmware Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore the Latest Research Reports 2023-2028:

• India Social Commerce Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-social-commerce-market-2023-statistics-porters-five-forces-analysis-size-estimation-share-report-2028

• India Kraft Paper Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-kraft-paper-market-price-swot-analysis-2023-2028-major-drivers-challenges-top-marketing-strategies-business-opportunity-report

• India Beer Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-beer-market-2023-2028-major-drivers-challenges-top-companies-share-consumption-research-state-wise-report

• India Real Estate Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-real-estate-market-2023-2028-sales-value-major-drivers-challenges-sector-value-chain-analysis-future-forecast-report

• India Extruded Snack Food Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-extruded-snack-food-market-2023-2028-size-estimation-share-overview-price-analysis-competitive-structure-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.