Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- Hydro's first quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT) on Friday, April 28, 2023. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time. 

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call in English at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no presentation or press conference at our corporate headquarters. 

To listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast.  To join the conference call and to ask questions, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com


